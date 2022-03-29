Where to find Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway, and the battle situation is getting more intense as the days pass. The IO is ready to pounce upon the Seven, while the latter wants to resist all kinds of aggression and keep the island safe.

Like other seasons, Chapter 3 Season 2 has numerous NPCs on the island. Out of all NPCs, Dr. Slone is one of the most important. This is due to the storyline and her role as the leader of the IO.

Dr. Slone spawns at a particular location on the island. Locating her can be difficult if gamers are unaware of her spawn point. This article will therefore reveal where to find her in the game.

Where is Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The inaugural season of Fortnite Chapter 3 saw the IO returning to the island by drilling massive holes on the island. The end of Chapter 2 indicated that the organization perished as the island was turned to its head. Dr. Slone was also thought to have been destroyed in the process.

However, clearing all speculation, Dr. Slone made a remarkable comeback to the island, threatening the peace of Chapter 3 Season 2. The IO's return meant the war was inevitable, and the Seven would have to scrap out everything to resist Dr. Slone's army.

Dr. Slone currently spawns in a POI called 'The Fortress'. This location is located between Tilted Towers and Command Cavern POI. She carries a Mythic weapon called the Slone's Striker Burst Rifle.

Gamers can get hold of this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, by defeating Dr. Slone in the game. However, getting over Dr. Slone is not an easy task to carry out in the game.

Dr. Slone can draw up several clones and attack gamers. Therefore, loopers need to use a significant amount of weapons and ammunition to steer clear of her attacks. Landing on top of the POI to gain an altitude advantage is also good.

Despite all these measures, it will be pretty tough to defeat Dr. Slone NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The Fortress is also one of the most popular POIs in the game. The location boasts a significant amount of loot and weapons and serves as a frequent landing spot for gamers.

Players who want to encounter Dr. Slone should be wary of enemies who frequent this POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

