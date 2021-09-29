Where to find Golden and Purple crows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players have hailed the ongoing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as one of the best seasons so far. This is because the season has so many things to offer to fans.

One of the latest additions to the game is a new creature. Previously, crows were spotted in the battle royale game and were the first flying birds to arrive in the game. However, players didn't heed them since they just felt like a normal addition to make the game more realistic until Golden and Purple crows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, showed up.

Golden and Purple crows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, are some of the most useful additions so far. These birds drop golden and purple weapons and items when killed. Therefore, players should start looking at trees, poles, and roofs as well if they want better loot.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Golden and Purple crows location

The Golden and Purple crows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 provide insane value, and they aren't even hard to kill. These birds are basically free and easy high-tier loot that players should always be on the lookout for. Naturally, everyone would want to know where these crows spawn.

Unfortunately, there are no fixed spawn locations for the Golden and Purple crows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. These birds can spawn anywhere on the island, and therefore, players should keep their eyes peeled while searching for better loot.

Since the crows do not have specific spawns, it avoids the intense clashes that can happen on such POIs. In fact, the random spawns allow everyone to have a fair chance at getting high-tier loot.

Do the crows hint towards the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite

Many players have pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the eyes of the crows in Fortnite and Itachi Uchiha from Naruto. Ever since Epic Games added the birds to the game, Naruto fans have been freaking out about how this is a nod at the upcoming collaboration between Fortnite Battle Royale and the popular anime.

The leaks surrounding Naruto skin in Fortnite keep on growing, and players are getting desperate to see the collaboration arrive. It remains to be seen whether the collab will be worth the hype.

