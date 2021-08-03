Where to find Grab-Itron in Fortnite Season 7: Location, weapon stats and more

The Grab-Itron, or the Fortnite gravity weapon, arrived this morning and will certainly make things rather chaotic.

The gun was initially teased during the 17.20 update and was termed "Cowinator" by several leakers.

However, Epic Games soon entered the scene to put an end to such rumors.

The much-anticipated weapon has finally been added to the game ahead of the Rift Tour event and Ariana Grande's concert via update 17.30.

Grab-Itron in Fortnite allows players to grab objects and throw them at other players, which sounds pretty interesting. It can also redirect incoming rockets, which makes it pretty useful for defense as well.

Now that the weapon has officially arrived, the following section will throw more light on it to give players an idea of where they can grab it from and what its uses are.

Gravity Gun in Fortnite: What does it do?

Even though using the new weapon is pretty simple, it doesn't function in the same way as other weapons in the game.

Fortnite players will first need to aim and fire at objects they want to grab. Once that's done, they will be able to move it around in the air using their aim.

Grab-Itron arrived in the BR title this morning (Image via Epic Games)

Holding the reload button will allow players to rotate anything they've grabbed. Finally, they will need to press the fire command once again to throw the objects in the desired direction. The Grab-Itron will enable players to not only take down their enemies but also destroy UFOs and tear apart other structures and builds.

Where to find the Gravity Gun in Fortnite

Grab-Itron can be found inside chests. However, the spawn ratio for this weapon might not be as high as others. Players will have a better shot at locating this weapon by landing on top of Abductors.

Grab-Itron can be found on top of Abductors (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players can also get it as a reward from the Mothership after playing the orb collection mini game.

Grab-Itron stats

The strength of the weapon depends on the object the players get their hands on. Unsurprisingly, the weapon's stats are a little low as they depend on the chosen object.

Here are the Grab-Itron’s full stats:

Fire rate – 1

Magazine size – 1

Reload time – 0.9 seconds

As mentioned earlier, the Grab-Itron in Fortnite can also be used for defense as it helps to redirect incoming heat.

Updated on 3rd August, 6:35 PM IST: Added updated weapon stats

Edited by Sabine Algur