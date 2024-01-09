Where to find Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite

Fortnite has always boasted an evolving and expanding arsenal of weapons, and the game has welcomed back a familiar face in Chapter 5 Season 1, with the Lock-On Pistol. The weapon is known for its unique ability to lock on to enemies before firing upon them, and thanks to that, its introduction was marred by controversy.

This article will guide you through the various ways to find the Lock-On Pistol and add a touch of precision to your in-game inventory.

How to find the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Originally introduced in Chapter 4 Season 2, the Lock-On Pistol, affectionately titled the "aim assist pistol", captured the attention with its precise targeting and homing capabilities. Now, in Chapter 5 Season 1, the Lock-On Pistol has made a triumphant return to the game, ready to be discovered. There are many different ways players can find the returning Lock-On Pistol across the Fortnite island.

You should keep a keen eye out for the Lock-On Pistol as you explore the island. It can be discovered as floor loot, providing a random opportunity for a chance encounter with the pistol. You can also explore various buildings, structures, and hideouts as you loot chests, as the Lock-On Pistol is a valuable chest item in Fortnite.

Additionally, players can engage with specific NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) scattered across the island. You may have the option to purchase the Lock-On Pistol with your gold bars, but only at certain NPCs. You can land around these NPCs to secure the weapon at the start of a match, adding a strategic avenue for your hard-earned gold bars to secure this specialized weapon.

How to use the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite

The Lock-On Pistol is one of the more unique weapons in the game since, as the name suggests, it locks onto opponents. If you aim the weapon at an opponent long enough, all four of the blue crosshairs in the middle will turn pink and start loading bullets. Once released, you will fire the number of bullets loaded, and all will land.

The Lock-On Pistol's return to Chapter 5 Season 1 brings with it the promise of unique Fortnite gameplay and a touch of precise targeting. Whether you come across it in floor loot or purchase it from NPCs, the Lock-On Pistol can prove to be a valuable addition to your loadout, especially in modes like Zero Build, where it all comes down to aiming.

