The latest season of Fortnite is already out, with players battling vehicles and exploring to find the mystery bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The season is loaded with exciting new items, vehicles, and weapons that make the map of Wrecked a tricky battleground to navigate. Additionally, the season's major collaboration with the Fallout series has given players many things to look forward to.

The mystery bunker is one such discovery that players worldwide cannot stop talking about. Here's how you can find the mystery bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to locate the mystery bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Mystery bunker location on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map

The mystery bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is located south of Grand Glacier. (Image via Epic Games)

The mystery bunker is located just south of Grand Glacier, in the middle of the snowy mountains that lay there. Players can easily recognize the place as a plane had crashed there in the previous seasons.

The bunker is located exactly beside the site of the former crashed plane, looking very menacing. Players can land in Grand Glacier, pick up some weapons, and head South to the marked location on the map to find the bunker in the middle of the harsh mountains.

Why is the mystery bunker there?

Players still cannot figure out why the bunker appeared. (Image via Epic Games)

Players and fans alike are speculating over the sudden presence of the bunker. Many think that this is a part of the major theme of Fallout this season.

The unsuspecting bunker is hard to miss in the snowy white terrain of the mountains south of Grand Glaciers. It is probably a feature that Fortnite expects to launch or announce further into the season.

Can you enter the mystery bunker?

The mystery bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is still locked. (Image via Epic Games)

As of the latest gameplay, players cannot enter the bunker. As mentioned, it is speculated to be part of the major Fallout theme, and just like the vaults in the Fallout universe, this will be opened up to players to loot, raid, and get some pretty sweet weapons.

Another feature that can be noticed right away is the mysterious pounding sound that is coming from inside. It sounds like some heavy machinery operating or moving inside. Many fans think that there might be NPCs with the T-60 armor inside that could be introduced later on as a mini-boss in the season.

What could be inside the mystery bunker?

The mystery bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could contain epic loot. (Image via Epic Games)

As the bunker is not open yet, it can only be speculated that the bunker could contain some legendary weapons or unvault some of the vaulted weapons in this season. The bunker could also contain story progression quests or some new Fortnite NPC bosses who take the plot further.

Many players assume that the bunker could be hiding more Fallout-inspired weapons or new items, but only time will tell what Fortnite has in store for players.

Head on out to the mystery bunker in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 now and then, as you could be the first to witness if and when Fortnite decides to open the mystery bunker.

