Where to find the new outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The war continues to rage on in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Slowly but surely, The Seven is trying to deplete the Imagined Order and secure some of the locations they previously had. They began by taking down the airship that was hovering over the Daily Bugle and then moving to Condo Canyon.

Most recently, the war found itself in Coney Crossroads, where the Seven desperately fed soldiers to the cause and tried to wipe out the IO. They were successful, thanks to the players' help.

Now that the blimp has crashed and the IO has retreated, there's a new landmark nearby. A new outpost, or rather, an old outpost that's been mostly destroyed, has pretty good loot for a solo landing spot. Here's where to find it.

Finding the newest landmark in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The outpost is called "Outpost Epsilon," and in the video above, the player who landed there found a rare chest on top of an IO chest. On the top "floor" of the outpost, another regular chest was located.

There's no guarantee those chests will spawn there every time, but that would be an incredible way to start the game. Gamers will have incredible loot and can move into the nearby house to continue filling their loadout. After finishing there, they may not need to loot anything else.

The outpost's location is directly south of Coney Crossroads. It is also directly east of Tilted Towers and northwest of Sanctuary. It is essentially in the middle of all three of those POIs, so it's not too difficult to find. Here it is marked on the map:

The location of the newest landmark (Image via Fortnite.GG)

It could be a great location for loopers to land if any one of those three Fortnite POIs gets too crowded (in the case of Tilted Towers, it's "when," not "if"). The outpost is clearly damaged as a result of the war.

This could serve as an indicator of what the map might look like in Chapter 3 Season 3. Fortnite players can probably expect most of the map to experience the same kind of destruction, especially if the live event is an all-out fight.

There's no telling who might win the war (the IO seems likely for a lot of reasons), but the map stands to lose the most. The destruction will be at an all-time high next season, and outposts like this one may be quite common.

Edited by Danyal Arabi