Where to find the secret vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

By now, most Fortnite players know about the Command Cavern vault. Inside, there is tremendous loot, including multiple Imagined Order chests, multiple supply drops, multiple gold vaults, etc. It's a tall task to get there, though, as it requires defeating Gunnar and taking his keycard.

It's well worth the risk, but there may be a safer option now. The latest update, version 20.40, added a new secret vault in Fortnite. The Command Cavern vault is unrivaled, but this new vault might be easier to deal with. Here's how to find it.

New vault added to Fortnite in v20.40 has solid loot and requires no keycard

In a bit of irony, the v20.40 update added a second hidden vault to Command Cavern. It is easily one of the most dangerous POIs in the game and often has tons of traffic. Now, there's another reason to land there.

The original vault requires a keycard which can only be nabbed by killing Gunnar. Fortunately, nothing of the sort is needed for the second hidden room.

Fortnite players can start by landing at Command Cavern, but at the entrance at the bottom of the mountain. There, they will find a set of stairs shortly after entering.

There is an entryway on the right and left of these stairs, and the right one will set gamers on the correct path.

Vents in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Players can then continue straight until they get under the vent and turn to the right. This will take them into the main area of the POI.

Turn again to the right and enter the area straight in front of another set of stairs. This will take players into a hidden area. Loopers should continue moving forward until they see a door with the Imagined Order logo.

Glitch @GlitchesAndLag #Gaming In August @iFireMonkey leaked a potential RPG mode coming to Fortnite. This is in a vent in Command Cavern. Maybe this is an indication the mode will launch soon? Or maybe the devs are still working on it. Either way I’m VERY excited for any new game modes! #FortniteLeaks In August @iFireMonkey leaked a potential RPG mode coming to Fortnite. This is in a vent in Command Cavern. Maybe this is an indication the mode will launch soon? Or maybe the devs are still working on it. Either way I’m VERY excited for any new game modes! #FortniteLeaks #Gaming https://t.co/PF8BsBErMh

This door currently cannot be opened, but to the right, there is a vent that can be entered. Crouch and enter this vent. Take the first left turn and then turn right again immediately.

Shortly after that, there seems to be only one option: to go right. However, the fan to the left can be broken. Do so and enter that room. Go through the vents to the end and turn to the right.

Opening that door will send players out into the new secret vault. The loot there is not as good as the original vault, but there appears to be a rare Fortnite chest, an IO chest, and a holographic table.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar