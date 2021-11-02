Where to find Sledgehammer in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite is adding several new additions this week for Chapter 2 Season 8. These include two new items, the Icy Grappler and the Combat Pistol, along with new NPCs, including Sledgehammer. This NPC is making his island debut and is bringing a brand new questline and lots of XP with him.

Sledgehammer, who debuted in the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass (tier 71), is arriving for the first time on the island alongside Ember and bringing the latest questline to the game. In order to get the questline, players will need to find Sledgehammer and talk to him. Here's where they can do that.

Finding and getting the Sledgehammer Questline in Fortnite Season 8

Sledgehammer can be found below the Shattered Saucer landmark at the IO camp. Shattered Saucer, a landmark that is the direct result of Operation Sky Fire (Season 7 finale), can be found just to the northeast of Holly Hedges and south of Believer Beach.

Sledgehammer will be wandering around the IO base below Shattered Saucer. (Image via Epic Games)

There is a small IO camp there that will have Sledgehammer and his questline. Once players get close, the familiar chat icon will appear on their minimap. They can then find and talk to Sledgehammer and get his questline, as well as buy whatever item he is selling.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Ember & Sledgehammers NPCs + Punchcards have been enabled! Ember & Sledgehammers NPCs + Punchcards have been enabled! https://t.co/AfLPNsJiv8

The questline for Sledgehammer is as follows:

Stage 1: Open a chest in the Sideways

Stage 2: Eliminate different types of Cube Monsters in the Sideways (3)

Stage 3: Damage Cube Monsters with a Sideways weapon (150 damage)

Stage 4: Collect Cube Monster Parts (50)

Stage 5: Defeat a Boss Cube Monster in the Sideways

There have already been several Sideways-related challenges this season and it appears Fortnite players will be heading back for more. In theory, these can all be completed in one Sideways Encounter as long as it's done in the correct order. If not, players will have to find multiple Sideways Anomalies.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These challenges and the arrival of Sledgehammer on Fortnite Island are live right now and players can hop into any match to begin their quest.

Edited by Danyal Arabi