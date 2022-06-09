Where to find Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 arrived and completely changed the game. For the first time in a long time (maybe ever), the island is relatively safe. No enemies are present and trying to get their hands on the Zero Point, though Geno is still out there somewhere. There are no Imagined Order guards or Henchmen to attack players.

The Vibin' theme fits this season perfectly as everything is colorful, bright, and fun. The epitome of that is the western side of the map, where the Zero Point bloomed and changed everything. It even introduced new Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms, which are very helpful.

These mushrooms can be useful in any match, but they're even more useful now that there's a weekly XP challenge which includes players gaining shields from them. Here are the locations gamers can do that at.

Fortnite Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms locations in Chapter 3 Season 3

These mushrooms heavily populate new areas of the map. If it's new and colorful, there's probably a mushroom nearby. This means that anywhere in and around Reality Falls and Greasy Grove is a good place to aim for. That green colored area of the map is where these mushrooms can be found.

Greasy Grove has a total of eight Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms in it, and many of them are very close to each other. Here are all the spots for the mushrooms there:

Locations for the Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Alternatively, Reality Falls has several and that is probably a slightly safer place to go than Greasy Grove, which is typically heavily trafficked. Players need to gain shields by bouncing on 10 mushrooms.

Each mushroom grants about 18 shield from bouncing on it. This means that Fortnite gamers will fill up on shields after bouncing on just 6 mushrooms. Damage will have to be taken, so perhaps Greasy Grove is a good place to land for this challenge after all.

Fortunately, the mushrooms are not a single use item. They can be bounced on to get shields multiple times after a brief cooldown, so players don't have to land at Greasy Grove, bounce on six, take damage, bounce on two more, and then head to Reality Falls for more.

In fact, all of this could conceivably be completed in one spot with one mushroom. Loopers will likely need to deal damage to themselves, but grenades can do that with no problem. Fall damage, however, will not work because the challenge specifically says shields and not health.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Week 1 Challenges are out now!



The bottom two challenges are replacements for if a higher up one is bugged. Week 1 Challenges are out now!The bottom two challenges are replacements for if a higher up one is bugged. https://t.co/nvdr5a9s14

Alternatively, Fortnite players can do this across multiple matches, but for quick completion, damage is necessary.

Here is the full list of challenges for this week, with each rewarding 15,000 XP:

Collect three Reality Seeds

Damage opponents with the DMR (200 damage)

Mod a Whiplash with Off-Road tires, a Cow Catcher and then destroy 50 items with it

Dance at three different crashed IO airships

Gain shields by bouncing on Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms

Search five chests at Tilted Towers or Condo Canyon

Visit the Zero Point in a motorboat

These Fortnite challenges are live now.

