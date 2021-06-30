Where to forage for food in Fortnite Season 7: Week 4 Legendary challenges

Fortnite's Week 4 challenges just dropped for players to grind out for, most of which center around the alien theme as previous ones have. Legendary quests send players on a path near Corny Complex, where Farmer Steel fortified his location and prepared for the invasion.

Though Farmer Steel is nowhere to be found, Hayseed occupies the farm for players to interact with. The first leg tells players to search for clues and then put up missing person signs before finally asking them to forage for food.

The week 4 legendary quests are live! — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) June 30, 2021

It may be a little tricky to learn where to forage for food for the Fortnite Week 4 Legendary quest, so this article should serve as a handy guide to some locations:

Forage for food locations in Fortnite for Stage 5 of Legendary quest

1) Farmer Steel's Farm

Image via Epic Games

Any of the corn found in the fields after destroying the crops will satisfy this quest. Head to the farm just northeast of Corny Complex and take a whack at the cornfields and then pick up the foraged consumables.

2) Apple Orchard

Image via Epic Games

Similar to Farmer Steel's corn, the cabbage at the Apple Orchard also works for this quest. Luckily, the Orchard is a stone's throw away from Corny Complex and Farmer Steel's Farm, making the quest leg parts lie close together.

3) Weeping Woods

Image via Epic Games

For shields rather than HP, Fortnite players can travel to Weeping Woods to gather blue mushrooms in the shade of the trees. It seems that any of the mushrooms will do for this Legendary quest.

Other than Weeping Woods and the locations needed for stages 2 and 3, the objectives of Fortnite's Legendary quest in Week 4 are close together. Since Farmer Steel went missing before the alien invasion of Season 7, it is clear that the Legendary quest focuses on him and his whereabouts.

Whatever happens in Fortnite in the future, players are told to stock up and prepare. Hopefully, Farmer Steel is alright and will make an appearance in the weeks to come.

Edited by Srijan Sen