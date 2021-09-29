Where is the Golden Cube in Fortnite Season 8 (September 29)?

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has gained the attention of players around the world for several reasons. While the return of Kevin the Cube was talked about for months, the arrival of Blevin and the Golden Cube took everyone by surprise.

At the moment, the Golden Cube is traveling across the Fortnite island and activating the Purple (Kevin) Cubes. These Awakening events led to the creation of baby Purple Cubes, and it is hard to assume what Cube-related events will happen in the future.

Here's the location of the Golden Cube in Fortnite, as of September 29.

Locating the Golden Cube in Fortnite Season 8 amid the Awakening events

The first Awakening event, in which the Golden Cube radiated energy waves toward the Purple Cube near Believer Beach, took place a week ago. After the Awakening process ended, several baby Kevins were spotted by players.

Loopers are still confused about the mystery behind the Awakening events, and another one has already started. With update 18.10, a new Purple Cube has been placed near Steamy Stacks, and theories have suggested that the original Kevin the Cube is trying to reach the island via the POI.

Kevin the Cube and the Golden Cube near Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Interestingly enough, the Golden Cube has also reached Steamy Stacks, and is currently right in front of the new Purple Cube.

Hence, players can expect the new Awakening event to take place anytime soon.

Where is the Golden Cube headed to in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As per prominent leaker HYPEX, all the cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will eventually reach The Aftermath (center of the map).

As per prominent leaker HYPEX, all the cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will eventually reach The Aftermath (center of the map).

There will be many occasions when the Purple and Golden cubes will cross paths, and every time, players can expect an Awakening event to take place.

Many believe that the highly anticipated Pyramids POI will arrive in Fortnite with the help of the Golden Cube.

All in all, Fortnite Island is going through a lot of changes. New POIs like Cube Town have been discovered, while older ones such as Steamy Stacks are facing destruction. The cubes are spreading their corruption at an unprecedented pace, and with all the new content, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is gradually turning into everything that the community could ask for.

Edited by Sabine Algur