Where is Gorgeous Gorge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The Gorgeous Gorge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is a location where players can find color bottles for the new Toona Fish skin in the Battle Pass. Epic Games added it to the map in Chapter 2 Season 1 inside the coordinates B6.

Epic Games has now removed grids from the map, owing to which players cannot find places such as the Gorgeous Gorge so easily anymore. However, veterans might have completed some challenges in the landmark during Chapter 2 Season 2 (Skye's Adventure) and Chapter 2 Season 3 (Aquaman Style Challenges).

Here's a quick guide for players to find the Gorgeous Gorge on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map and eventually collect the Diamond Blue color bottles that can be found there.

Gorgeous Gorge location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Gorgeous Gorge is located towards the northwest of Lazy Lake. Players can spot the waterfall from a distance. For better identification, they can search for the light blue patch on the river flowing near Lazy Lake.

Here's Gorgeous Gorge's location on the map:

The Gorgeous Gorge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Where to find bottles of Diamond Blue in Gorgeous Gorge

In total, there are three bottles of Diamond Blue in the Gorgeous Gorge. While catching two bottles is an easy task, many players have been struggling to collect the final one.

Interestingly, Epic Games has added a Diamond Blue bottle in the air. To collect it, players must jump from the waterfall in a manner that they touch the bottle before landing in the stream. They should accurately calculate the river's speed and position their character accordingly.

Diamond Blue bottle in the Gorgeous Gorge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Collecting all three bottles will unlock a new style for Toona Fish skin that has arrived with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. There are a plethora of such locations on the map at the moment like Mount F8, Fort Crumpet, and others.

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced a ton of new challenges for players. Loopers can also complete the Character Punchcards this season to get massive amounts of XP and Gold Bars.

