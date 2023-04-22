Where to launch fireworks at Coachella Island in Fortnite

Players need to launch fireworks at Coachella Island to complete the latest Fortnite challenge, which is available for a limited time. Due to this, you need to get it over with as soon as possible. The task is part of the Week 2 Coachella challenges and grants 15,000 XP as a reward. It's very easy to accomplish, and you should be able to do so in less than a minute if you are lucky.

This article will explain how to launch fireworks at Coachella Island. It will also mention a few important things you need to remember regarding the new challenge.

You can easily launch fireworks at Coachella Island with the Firework Flare Gun

You need to use the Flare Gun to launch fireworks at the Coachella island (Image via Epic Games)

The Firework Flare Gun has returned to Fortnite with the release of Coachella Island. This weapon was first added to the video game in Chapter 3, and many players loved using it in Battle Royale. You'll need to use it to complete the challenge. Keep in mind that it will be available until April 28. If you don't complete it by then, you will miss out on the extra XP and cosmetic rewards the special event has to offer.

Here are all the steps you need to take to launch fireworks at Coachella Island:

1) Join the island

The Coachella island is available during the special Fortnite event (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to join the special island. You can find it in the Discover tab. However, the quickest way to join is by using the map's code. For this method, open the game mode selection menu and go to the Island Code tab. Enter 5449-4207-1280 in the box and join this new map.

2) Join the fireworks show

The fireworks show is available every 15 minutes (Image via Epic Games)

Once you enter the island, you will see the Firework Show's board right in front of you, which will have a cooldown. You will have to wait for it to hit zero. Fortunately, you will be notified one minute before the show starts, so you will have more than enough time to prepare for the event. The Firework event occurs every 15 minutes.

3) Launch fireworks at Coachella Island

To launch fireworks at the Coachella island, use the Flare Gun (Image via Epic Games)

Once the show starts, you will receive the Firework Flare Gun in your inventory. To complete the challenge, you simply need to use it to shoot fireworks, so aim at the sky and press the Fire button. You need to fire the gun three times to accomplish the task and receive 15,000 XP.

