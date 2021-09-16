Where is Mount F8 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Just like the Kymera outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the Toona Fish skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 requires players to collect some additional items. These additional items are color bottles that will help in unlocking unique design options for the skin.

The Stone Gray color bottles are hidden on Mount F8 on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. As the name suggests, the peak is located on the F8 corodiatines.

Fortnite has now removed map grids, owing to which players are having a tough time finding Mount F8. Here's a quick guide for them to reach the location and unlock new skin styles for Toona Fish.

Location of Mount F8 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map

Mount F8 is located towards the southern end of the map. Players need to head south from Misty Meadows to reach the location. It is a snow capped mountain, and can be easily spotted on the map as well.

Here's Mount F8 located on the map:

Mount F8 on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

Where to find bottles of Stone Gray on Mount F8

There are a total of three hidden Stone Gray bottles on Mount F8. Once players reach the peak, they must go towards the IO base. The first Stone Gray bottle is near it.

The other two bottles are relatively easy to find. Players just need to go upwards and both the bottles can be spotted from a distance. It is worth noting that Mount F8 in Fortnite is covered with snow, owing to which players will slip while jumping, running and climbing.

Stone Gray bottle on Mount F8 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

The final Stone Gray bottle is at the top, and loopers must avoid slipping down the slope while collecting it.

Also Read

Finding Mount F8 has become an arduous task ever since Fortnite removed grids from the map. The developers have added a plethora of challenges like the one mentioned above with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The new Punchcards and Quests system has also introduced new character quest lines, that are easy to complete and grant massive amounts of XP.

Edited by Rohit Mishra