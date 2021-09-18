Where to purchase a weapon of rare rarity in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 comes with a brand new set of punchcards for players to complete.

Punchcards are challenges that require players to complete certain tasks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Each one delivers some sort of reward when it is done, such as XP or even Gold Bars.

The punchcard for The Brat requires Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 players to purchase a weapon of rare rarity or higher. This needs to be purchased from a character or a Weapon-O-Matic.

Where to purchase a weapon of rare rarity or higher from a Fortnite Character

This is one of the easiest punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. There are plenty of non-playable characters across the island that you can buy weapons from.

Here are all of the current NPCs and the locations where you can find them. Remember that some are hostile. They may attack you with no warning, preventing you from buying a weapon from them.

Scuba Jonesy: Found at Coral Cove

Found at Coral Cove Charlotte: Found at Pleasant Park

Found at Pleasant Park Toona Fish: Found at Viking Vessel

Found at Viking Vessel Storm Racer: Found at Boney Burbs

Found at Boney Burbs Madcap: Found east of Corny Crops

Found east of Corny Crops Fabio Sparklemane: Found at Apres Ski

Found at Apres Ski Kor: Found at Misty Meadows

Found at Misty Meadows J.B. Chimpmanski: Found at Weather Station

Found at Weather Station The Brat: Found at Fork Knife Food Truck

Found at Fork Knife Food Truck Penny: Found west of Retail Row

Found west of Retail Row Torin: Found at Cap’n Carp Delivery Truck

Found at Cap’n Carp Delivery Truck Dark Jonesy: Found at Steamy Stacks

Found at Steamy Stacks Kitbash: Found at Dirty Docks

Found at Dirty Docks Dusk: Found at Primal Pond

Found at Primal Pond Baba Yaga: Found at Dampy Dish

Narwhalnerd @real_275 All Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 NPC locations. All Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 NPC locations. https://t.co/MG47hIrF1e

How to purchase a weapon of rare rarity or higher from a Fortnite Weapon-O-Matic

The Weapon-O-Matic in Fortnite is a vending machine that lets players buy weapons from it. Simply approach one and cycle to a weapon of rare rarity or higher. These will be either blue, purple, orange, yellow, or light blue.

A map showing all vending machines in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. (Image via Epic Games)

Take a look at the map above. All of the orange circles are where you can find a Weapon-O-Matic in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Just approach it, interact, and spend the proper amount to walk away with a solid weapon and 18,000 XP.

