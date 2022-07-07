Where to search chests or ammo boxes at named locations in Fortnite

The fifth week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has officially begun. This means that there are several new challenges that represent another opportunity to level up and unlock rewards like the Darth Vader skin or the Imperial March emote. Since XP totals are lower this season, weekly challenges have become even more important than usual.

One of the challenges this week is to open 10 ammo boxes or chests at named locations. This doesn't have to be done in a single match, which is a relief for Fortnite players since most POIs that have that many chests are hot drops.

While the challenge is pretty straightforward, this guide will give players a few tips and tricks to complete this challenge with ease and without much dying immediately.

Fortnite: Best named locations to loot for Week 5's challenges

Thanks to the v21.20 update — which added Shuffled Shrines as a brand new POI — there are now 16 named locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3; any of these will work for this challenge.

There are currently 16 POIs in the game (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Places like Tilted Towers, Reality Falls, The Joneses, Rave Cave, and others have plenty of chests, but they're often heavily populated. For this reason, those should be avoided.

Since there are so many different levels to land at in Rave Cave, it remains a strong possibility. There are many different places that players can to go to and still avoid enemies.

However, the best POIs to do this at are probably Synapse Station, Chonker's Speedway, and Sleepy Sound. Of those three, Synapse is probably the safest bet. While all three of them are fairly quiet, it's one of the most sparse ones. Those three are on the edges of the map and don't have the added novelty of being brand new like Logjam Lotus.

Alternatively, there are several POIs that are related to other challenges this week, so Fortnite gamers can kill two birds with one stone. Shuffled Shrines has two challenges attached to it, one of which is for Indiana Jones.

Tilted Towers and Reality Falls need to be visited for another challenge, so those locations aren't bad choices, either. They're more dangerous, but there's plenty of loot.

Once loopers have opened the 10th ammo box or chest (it can be any combination of the two), they will have completed the challenge and earned 15,000 XP for this season.

The latest week of Chapter 3 Season 3 has nine challenges, and will reward a cumulative 135,000 XP.

Destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher (8)

Deal DMR damage to enemy players from above (500)

Collect floating rings near Reality Falls (5)

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG (500)

Deploy a Port-A-Fort and deal damage within 30 seconds (50)

Collect a Port-A-Fort and a Ripsaw Launcher in a single match

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines

Search chests or ammo boxes at named locations (10)

Get eliminations with an SMG or a Shotgun (5)

These challenges are live now and players are advised to go after them as soon as possible.

