Where to search for Coolers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Week three of Fortnite Chapter 3 is officially about to begin. With Winterfest 2021 celebrations in full swing, players have a lot of tasks to complete in-game. One of them is searching for 'Coolers' on the map.

Those who complete the task will be rewarded with utility items in-game, alongside 25,000 experience points. Here are the steps needed to complete this quest/challenge.

How to search Coolers quickly:

Land at The Joneses and secure the area.

Once geared up, smash or search coolers to complete the challenge.

Locations of all the Coolers in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Things to remember about Coolers in Fortnite Chapter 3

Although the quest/challenge says to 'Search Coolers,' players can break them open with their harvesting tool if needed.

Furthermore, players should not confuse Coolers with Ice Machines. Coolers hold a variety of healing items such as Guzzle Juice and Chug Splashes. Whereas Ice Machines hold fish.

Fortnite Chapter 3 'Cooler Strategy'

Discovered by a professional Fortnite analyst/coach, BoopNL_, the 'Cooler Strategy' is highly beneficial for early-game advantage and stocking of healing items. However, this strategy is not without risk.

While Coolers can be found all over the island, their highest concentration is at Chonker's Speedway. In total, there are about 17 Coolers in close proximity to each other.

Boop 🇳🇱 @BoopNL_ Chonkers is officially insane, 20-30 Chug Splashes guaranteed with the full split.



Coolers give either:

- 2 Splashes

- 4 Splashes

- Guzzle juice Chonkers is officially insane, 20-30 Chug Splashes guaranteed with the full split.Coolers give either:- 2 Splashes- 4 Splashes- Guzzle juice https://t.co/YdQ8xClYXX

Given that each Cooler can potentially give anywhere between two and four Chug Splashes, players can stack up on this item with ease. Rather than looking for shield potions, players can replenish shields with Chugs. This is great for when playing in Duos, Trios or full squad.

With the benefits out of the way, it's time to talk about the risks. Ever since Fortnite Chapter 3 began, Chonker's Speedway has been a hot-drop location. Given that it lies in a desert biome and has numerous cars for players to use, its popularity has surged.

In team matches, anywhere between two and four squads will land here to secure Coolers. This will no doubt make executing the 'Cooler Strategy' rather difficult. Furthermore, with the Seven Outpost IV nearby, more opponents will undoubtedly land there as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, this early-game strategy is highly beneficial for teams and solo players looking to stock up on healing items. Although there are some risks involved, skilled players shouldn't have much trouble securing the area.

Edited by Saman