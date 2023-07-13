Where is Shattered Slabs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

One of the most interesting locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is a POI called Shattered Slabs. It's a quarry located towards the western edge of the island. It's an important location as it's the only source for Kinetic Ore. This material has been key in creating weapons such as the Shockwave Hammer, Kinetic Blade, and Kinetic Boomerang. It's the same material that was used to power the Rift as well.

The location also happens to be home to a vault which was added towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can defeat the Highcard Boss NPC to obtain a Vault Key Card and gain access to the loo within the Vault itself. With all that being said, here's how to easily find the POI during a match.

Shattered Slabs POI in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 can be spotted from the Battle Bus

Mark the location on your minimap to keep it in sight (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are two ways to locate Shattered Slabs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The first method is meticulous in nature and allows players to land exactly at the center of the POI everytime. To do this, all players have to do is check the minimap while waiting for the match to start and mark the location on it.

For the most part, the giant hill-like structure located within the POI is usually considered the center of it. On either side of it, structures, small water bodies, and laser-precise rock cutouts can be found. That being said, landing atop of this hill is not the best idea as loot will be very limited.

It's nearly impossible to miss spotting Shattered Slabs from the Battle Bus (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Moving on to the second method by which to find Shattered Slabs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players have to keep in mind two things - Medieval Biome and western edge of the map. Shattered Slabs is one of three POI located within the Medieval Biome that was introduced at the start of Chapter 3 Season 1.

As players move from north to south in the Medieval Biome they will pass Breakwater Bay, The Citadel, and finally reach Shattered Slabs. For experienced players who have been around since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, they will be able to use other POIs as guide markers to find Shattered Slabs. In fact, those with keen eyesight will be able to spot the POI from the Battle Bus.

As mentioned, given its unique composition, it stands out from the auburn and yellow hues that are present in the Medieval Biome. This makes it easy to spot with the naked eye. That being said, to have the most success in this POI, it's advisable to land on the western or northern edge next to or atop the structures located there. This is where the most of amount loot is located.

