Where is Torin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Spawn location, Questline details and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 introduced many new NPCs to the Island, such as Torin. Players can interact with these non-playable characters and get exciting rewards such as Exotic weapons, Gold Bars, and XP.

Torin seems to be one of the most important characters in the latest season. She has been featured in the Battle Pass, and all the artwork and trailers of Chapter 2 Season 8.

From her location, to the Character Punchcard questline, here's everything players need to know about Torin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Torin's location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As mentioned above, Torin is expected to play an important role in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 storyline. She has to investigate the Sideways, and unearth the mysteries of the Island.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Help Torin investigate the Sideways or get the party started with Fabio Sparklemane.



Uncover the mysteries of the Island and help out a friend or two.



Accordingly, players can find Torin doing her job in the northeast corner of The Aftermath. The Aftermath is the large purple area in the center of the map. To be specific, Torin roams around a building next to the large metal piece shooting from the ground.

Torin location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Like all the other NPCs, Torin has a strolling path. Players are recommended to reach out to her at the approximate location and then use the Chat icon.

Monster Research questline details in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games has introduced a new Character Punchcard and Quest system in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can complete Character Punchcards by activating questlines, and get Gold Bars and XP as rewards.

Torin's questline can be activated by interacting with her and clicking on the exclamation icon. The questline is called Monster Research.

As the name suggests, players have to explore The Sideways and learn about its monsters to complete Torin's questline.

The Sideways and Cube monsters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Here are the five stages required to complete the Monster Research storyline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Enter the Sideways once Collect a Sideways weapon Deal 100 damage to players with a Sideways weapon Eliminate 10 Cube Monsters in the Sideways Complete one Sideways encounter

By completing such questlines, players can quickly level up their Battle Pass and unlock a wide range of exciting skins. All in all, the latest Fortnite season has received a positive response from the community, and Epic Games is expected to bring more map changes with future updates.

