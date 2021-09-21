Where is the weather station in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has brought with it plenty of new challenges and locations to discover.

One location that players will need to find is the weather station. A simple weather station doesn't seem all that important, but in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it is tied to quite a few things.

There are challenges that require players to reach the weather station. There is an NPC that can be found to complete punchcards or purchase weapons from. The weather station is a low key valuable spot in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Current things to do at the weather station in Fortnite

J.B. Chimpanski in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

There are currently two things to do at the weather station in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Knowing where it is will help you complete the tasks rather quickly. The first is finding an NPC.

That NPC is J.B. Chimpanski, the astronaut chimpanzee. He is located at the weather station and can be used to purchase weapons or start his punchcard questline.

The second thing is one of his quests. He requires you to deliver a car to the weather station. Just hop into any car and drive it up to the weather station for it to be completed.

Where to find the weather station in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

A player gliding into the weather station. (Image via Epic Games)

The weather station can be reached by landing there after dropping from the Battle Bus, much like many other points of interest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. If you land elsewhere, you can follow the pathway or just build up to it.

Also Read

The weather station itself is located to the south of Catty Corner. There you will find a miriad of snowy hills and mountains. The southwest portion of the mountain is where the weather station is located.

You will know you have found it in Chapter 2 Season 8 when you locate the area with several satellite dishes on top of buildings, a helipad, and another mountain formation just behind it.

Edited by Rohit Mishra