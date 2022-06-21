Who has the most expensive Fortnite account as of 2022?

Fortnite cosmetics can get rather pricy. A bundle that costs 3,000 V-Bucks technically costs players about $24 since $8 gets them 1,000 V-Bucks. It must also be taken into consideration that older skins are more "valuable" since they're typically rarer than newer ones and other cosmetics.

That doesn't exactly translate to the cosmetics' monetary value, but it does provide a reputation for the owner.

Many players have been playing for a long time and acquiring cosmetics since they first made accounts. Fortnite is technically free-to-play, and the cosmetics don't provide any advantage, but most loopers have purchased more than a few.

As such, many accounts have cost their owners quite a bit of money. Some of them have cost tens of thousands of dollars!

Fortnite players with wildly expensive accounts, including No 1 at $40K plus

In early 2021, Home of Games 2, a popular content creator, showcased their locker. At that time, they had the most expensive locker of any player. They have been playing for some time and collected lots of cosmetics.

Their locker was worth over $43,000, but that was over a year ago. Tons of new sets, bundles, and items were released then, so that number is much higher now.

However, their lead at that time was nearly insurmountable, so they remain the owner of the most expensive Fortnite account.

In the middle of 2021, one looper had a wildly expensive account but far cheaper than Home of Games 2's locker. SypherPK is one of the most popular content creators on the scene, and he also happens to boast quite the collection.

Though it paled in comparison to Home of Games 2, SypherPK's locker has cost a hefty sum of $25,000. That was also a year ago, though even that amount of time couldn't catch him up to No 1.

TG Plays is another popular content creator. These personalities often make their living off Fortnite, so it makes sense that they would spend a portion of it buying up all the cosmetics Epic Games releases.

TG Plays showcased a locker worth $20,000 in 2020, which has only grown significantly since then. Still, Home of Games 2 has such a significant lead on everyone else.

Showing off all the cosmetics (Image via TG Plays/YouTube)

Earlier this year, Mini Mamba shared their locker, which has amassed over $15,000 worth of cosmetics. For a relatively young player, that's quite the locker.

Many users can only dream of spending that much on the game, but these content creators make it a reality.

As the title continues to progress and more cosmetics are released, these four and many others will continue to drive the prices of their lockers up. Many try to buy everything they can, which shows in their account value.

