Who has the most Fortnite kills in one game? – The most demanding Fortnite world records of all time

Bagging the highest number of kills in a shooter like Fortnite gives a player the right to brag about their achievements. Even though it's a very laid back game with cartoon-ish visuals, Fortnite does have it's own set of records.

There are several people who play the game globally and it's only natural that someone or the other will end up setting a record in the game.

While players have set records for the highest number of upgrade stations stacked on top of each other to the longest snipe distance, there is one record that looks impossible to beat.

But before going on, readers need to take into account that the data may be flawed because the tracker is known for inconsistent data recordings.

Who has the highest number of kills in Fortnite?

According to the Fortnite Tracker, an individual known as Ranger has the highest number of solo kills in Fortnite. This Fortnite streamer based out of Canada actively streams on Twitch and has set a record that very few people can even think of breaking at this point.

Top three highest kills in Solo. Image via Fortnite tracker

There's even a video of Ranger showing how he set the world record of 118 kills in a game of Fortnite. Sadly though, he couldn't win the game. Readers need to note that this was done in the Power Up Solos LTM which was available for a short time only.

The LTM was a part of the 14 day Summer Event in 2019 in Fortnite and hasn't returned to the game since. This record cannot possibly be broken in the regular modes in Fortnite anymore.

While this is probably the highest number of kills in solo, there are similar records for other modes as well.

When it comes to Duos mode in Fortnite, an individual called Bucklez holds the highest number at 103 kills. One can only imagine the number of kills he may have stolen from his team mates.

Highest number of kills in Duos. Image via Fortnite tracker

Similarly, when it comes to squads, an individual known as controller btw has the highest number of kills in Fortnite with 76 kills.

The highest number of kills in a Squad game in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite tracker

Sadly however, the Fortnite tracker does not have a leaderboard for the Trios mode. Having said that, while it's still possible to break the record in the duos and the squad mode, the record for the highest number of kills in solos is practically impossible to beat at this point in time.