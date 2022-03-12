Who has the highest level in Fortnite as of Chapter 3 Season 1?

Leveling up has turned into a piece of cake with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. There's an abundance of XP glitches in Creative, and players can easily complete their Battle Pass within a few weeks.

Accordingly, there have been many players who have hit unbelievable records related to XP levels lately. Just to name a few, these include touching the maximum limit of 5,000 levels and hitting 500 levels in just a month.

Here are some players with the highest levels in Fortnite as of Chapter 3 Season 1.

The Fortnite player with the highest level in Chapter 3 Season 1

Prominent XP grinder Rages Revenge is currently on Level 900, and is the player with the highest level in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 1, Rages Revenge might be able to get to Level 930. However, getting to Lv. 1000 will be impossible.

Another player who's given great competition to Rages Revenge is LootStation. The latter took just five days to reach level 315, and this is not something new for him. Every season, he's known for grinding hard and fast.

LootStation is a content creator on YouTube who gets all the bonus styles even before others reach level 100.

Chapter 3 Season 1 was no different, and LootStation was the second fastest player to reach level 500. The fastest player to reach level 500 was naturally Rages Revenge.

Due to his consistency, LootStation recently hit level 5,000 (overall). He admitted that he once played the game for 26 hours straight, and is used to long gaming sessions.

Back in Chapter 2 Season 8, LootStation was able to get to Lv. 1000 which is the highest possible level. Thereafter, the game stops counting.

LootStation and Rages Revenge have huge plans for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Having the highest level at the end of every season is a common goal for both LootStation and Rages Revenge. As a result, they're prepared to take their XP grind to another level in the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2.

LootStation @LootStationYT 2 weeks until chapter 3 season 2 then I'm back to the level grind!! Who's ready for full powdered LOOTSTATION 2 weeks until chapter 3 season 2 then I'm back to the level grind!! Who's ready for full powdered LOOTSTATION

LootStation has already touched Level 1000 in Chapter 2, and he'll be looking forward to recreating the achievement. Rages Revenge was close to getting Lv. 1000, and he will try to finally have this achieved next season.

Epic Games might be able to patch XP glitches in Chapter 3 Season 2, but both Rages Revenge and LootStation are great at leveling up even without them. Back in Season 6, they were the only two Fortnite players in the world to reach Lv. 600.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul