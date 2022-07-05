Who has the most hours played in Fortnite as of 2022?

Fortnite is an incredibly popular game, with Epic Games reporting that they have over 350 million registered accounts. They peaked with about 15 million concurrent players and are probably not at that level currently, but there are plenty of loopers who play regularly, perhaps even daily.

All those gamers who play Fortnite have probably spent more time on it than they might have thought. Since one match can take about 20 minutes, and most users play multiple games in each sitting, the time spent playing the title can grow quickly.

Time flies in Fortnite, so it's easy to rack up the hours in no time. The question remains, which gamer has the most hours currently put in?

Fortnite: Twitter user has spent most time in-game

The answer to that question appears to be Twitter user AntoziFN, who has allegedly spent over 1,100 days in the game. Lachlan is a close second with over 900 as it stands.

A few months ago, Ninja shared his surprise when he discovered that he had played the game for what amounted to nearly 400 days. Since that was months ago, it can reasonably be assumed that he has surpassed 400 days easily.

This prompted the question of which user has the most hours in the game. It is somewhat difficult to quantify since the totals usually include idle time spent on the menu or something, but it's the best estimate.

Many responses shared that they had similar figures to Ninja, which is pretty impressive for players whose livelihoods don't depend on gaming like the Fortnite icon.

Several responses to Ninja's original tweet blew his admittedly impressive total out of the water. Lachlan made a bold claim to having the most hours in Fortnite, sharing that he had amassed over 900 days.

A non-pro player shared that they had an insane amount of time spent in the game. So far, no one has communicated that they have more hours than AntoziFN on Twitter.

One user did share that they'd spent over 2,900 days, but that dates back to 2014 at the very latest and would be impossible. For all intents and purposes, AntoziFN has the most hours spent playing the popular battle royale.

These numbers are from a few months ago, so it's reasonable to assume they have increased. However, since Lachlan was still 200+ days behind Antozi, he couldn't have caught up.

Even if Lachlan didn't sleep during those months and played Fortnite the entire time, he still wouldn't have the same number. That's also assuming Antozi didn't play at all during that time, which is unlikely.

The Lachlan skin (Image via Epic Games)

These numbers shared by players, many of whom had similar stats to Ninja, further cement Epic's hit BR as one of the most popular titles of all time. Many longstanding games haven't reached this level of play.

As it continues to move forward, loopers will continue to rack up astounding hours of play.

