"Why is every new Emote a TikTok sound now?": Fortnite community wants Epic Games to stop being "creatively bankrupt"

Fortnite is widely known for its dynamic and creative library of emotes, and the game is facing a wave of criticism from the community. Players have expressed their frustrations with the recent trend of emotes using and being based around TikTok sounds rather than original concepts and music. A new Reddit post by u/Rattiom32 became a discussion hub for the playerbase's discontent, questioning Epic Games' creativity.

The Reddit post highlights the recently released Me & You emote as an example and sheds light on a growing sentiment within the community as players expressed that Epic Games seems to be leaning heavily on TikTok sounds for their emote. u/Rattiom32, and other gamers at large, feels like this move by the developers can be seen as a sign of creative bankruptcy, with u/Rattiom32 questioning:

"Why is every new Emote a TikTok sound now?"

"Takes absolutely zero effort and makes them big money" - The Fortnite community is frustrated with the trend of low-effort TikTok emotes

The community's understandable frustration with the recently released emotes stems from the players' perception that using existing TikTok trends for emotes requires less effort on the developers' part, potentially at the expense of originality and creativity. The newly released Me & You emote, specifically highlighted in the Reddit post, became a focal point of critique among players as they noted how the emote featured an audio snippet taken directly from TikTok.

The new emote lacks any original lyrics or content, not only leaving players dissatisfied but also highlighting the ongoing trend with emotes. Players even referenced how the Me & You emote, much like the Get Schwifty emote from Chapter 2 Season 7, lacked the lyrics from the song, further pointing to the problem at hand.

The discussion also revisited some of Fortnite's most popular emotes as players pointed out several emotes, including Work It and Deep Dab, were sourced from pre-existing content. Players expressed how, while the game is known for its vast library of emotes, their track record has been largely inspired by pre-existing content. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Amid this wave of criticism, players are hoping for Epic Games to revert to its roots of creating original and innovative emotes that have been such a big part of Fortnite's popularity. It remains to be seen if the developers will hear the community's desire for original compositions that bring something new to the table.

