Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could get delayed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is coming to a close. March 19 has been the tentative end date for this season since the beginning of the season, and now, it's confirmed in-game. This means, depending on the length of the downtime, Chapter 3 Season 2 could begin on March 19 or 20.

However, that may not be the case. A couple of leakers have discovered questionable things in the files that indicate that the next season may not be on time. Players should be prepared for a potential delay in the start of next season.

Fortnite leakers hint that Chapter 3 Season 2 may not happen on time

Tabor Hill, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, posted a discovery and theory about the next season.

This week, Epic Games reduced the gold bar price of items in-game and tasked players with several challenges relating to the same. The Bargain Bin Week, as it is being called, is intended to entice players to spend their gold before the season ends.

However, thanks to FN_Assist (another popular leaker), who shared the files for the latest hotfix that introduced Bargain Bin Week, shows that it doesn't end on time.

Mech - Fortnite Leaks



- Gold Quests for XP

- Gold prices for NPCs and Services is halfed



[Via:



The Bargain Bin Wild Week will be live in about an hour and 30 minutes (9am ET/1pm UTC) #Fortnite - Gold Quests for XP- Gold prices for NPCs and Services is halfed

According to the files, this Wild Week doesn't end until March 20, which is after Chapter 3 Season 1 supposedly ends. The downtime is also seemingly scheduled for March 19 going into March 20, which would make Season 2 first available on Sunday.

However, iFireMonkey doesn't believe this confirms a delay in Chapter 3 Season 2. The extended Wild Week date can be viewed as a safety net in place for Epic Games should anything go wrong.

The end date doesn't imply a delay (Image via iFireMonkey on Twitter, Tabor Hill on YouTube)

Ultimately, players will have to wait and see when the next season officially starts but need to be prepared for the potential delay.

Shiina



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today,



Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab.

Chapter 3 Season 2 has become highly anticipated since leaks suggest the appearance of Doctor Strange and potentially other collaborative Fortnite skins, and will start either March 19 or 20.

