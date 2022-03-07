Why some Fortnite characters turn blue, explained

Several Fortnite players have reported an issue where their outfits turn blue in the lobby. The bug has occurred regardless of the platform as loopers who play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox have admitted to experiencing the glitch.

As it turns out, the glitch where characters randomly turn blue has been prevalent for a long time. Players initially complained about it in Chapter 2, and it was temporarily fixed.

However, the glitch has returned in Chapter 3, and here's everything to know about it.

Why is your character turning blue in Fortnite Chapter 3?

At times, when loopers return to the lobby after a game, they might be surprised to find that their character has turned entirely blue. The blue hologram effect is temporary and is usually removed when they start another game, use any built-in emote, or switch the outfit from the Locker.

This is clearly a very unusual glitch owing to which many players thought of it as an intentional feature. However, it was soon discovered that characters turning blue in Fortnite isn't a feature but a coding error.

Riley keywood @KeywoodRiley @FortniteStatus Fortnite/epic games i say this i in the nicest way possible.... MABE FIX YOUR GOD DAMN GAME INSTEAD OF ADD MORE STUFF WHICH EQUALS MORE BUGS, maybe start with fixing that bug where when your in the lobby your character can go BLUE!! @FortniteStatus Fortnite/epic games i say this i in the nicest way possible.... MABE FIX YOUR GOD DAMN GAME INSTEAD OF ADD MORE STUFF WHICH EQUALS MORE BUGS, maybe start with fixing that bug where when your in the lobby your character can go BLUE!!

Hence, the community stormed the official subreddit of Epic Games' battle royale game and requested the developers to fix the bug as soon as possible. Following months of anticipation, it has been fixed with the latest 19.40 update.

Epic Games finally fixes the most annoying glitch in Fortnite

On Fortnite's official Trello Board, the developers put 'Outfits Sometimes Glow with Blue FX in the Lobby' as a General Top Issue. Thereafter, the bug was addressed in patch 19.40, which is also the final update for Chapter 3 Season 1.

The community's reaction to Epic Games finally solving the hologram glitch was mixed. While some couldn't contain their happiness, others claimed that they didn't mind the glitch as much.

The bug wasn't game-breaking in any sense, which is why players were patiently waiting for it to be fixed.

Flapjack @FlapjackFN



This one has been around for a long time and I’m glad Epic managed to solve it.



🏷 The age-old bug where your character would glow blue in the #Fortnite lobby has finally been fixed!This one has been around for a long time and I’m glad Epic managed to solve it. #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite News #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite Flipped The age-old bug where your character would glow blue in the #Fortnite lobby has finally been fixed!This one has been around for a long time and I’m glad Epic managed to solve it.🏷 #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteNews #FortniteLeaks #FortniteFlipped https://t.co/g8wHxVLwb2

The aforementioned bug was primarily faced by Nintendo Switch users. The console is already not good enough to run high-end games, and such glitches would certainly have annoyed the player base even more.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is live, and the prominence of laggy gameplay and bugs might lead to the delay of Chapter 3 Season 2. The next season should ideally arrive on March 19, but the developers should fix the bugs related to Earthquakes before that.

Edited by Shaheen Banu