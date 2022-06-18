Why Fortnite Creative 2.0 will boost the playerbase massively

Epic Games is planning to bring the Unreal Editor to Fortnite soon. Dubbed "Creative 2.0", this upcoming feature will allow players to create a lot more than what the current Creative Mode offers. It will work on scripts without the devices currently needed to make maps. This is exactly what Epic needs to expand its metaverse, and players are certainly eager for its arrival.

For the uninitiated, Epic Games currently allows players to design their own maps using Creative Mode. An upgrade from the Playground mode, Creative was a breakthrough achievement for Epic Games upon release. However, the developers are planning to go even bigger with the Unreal Editor, which would leave Creative far behind.

Unfortunately, the Fortnite Creative 2.0 Unreal Editor is a lot more complex than what players have right now. However, once players learn how to use the editor, the feature will likely boost the game's playerbase drastically. With the newest editor, they can reimagine the entire game with never-before-seen features.

Everything we know about Fortnite Creative 2.0

Generally, once a game is considered dead, developers give players the tools to have as much fun with the title as they wish. This has been seen so many times with games such as GTA 5 and Skyrim. However, one might argue that Epic Games' iconic battle royale title is still in its prime. Thousands of players still play the game actively, and it boasts a flourishing competitive scene.

However, this shouldn't stop the developers from inviting those who like creating games more than playing them. With this motive, Epic Games started working on the Unreal Editor. Based on the leaks, the editor will work on scripts that will grant access to many things that the Creative Mode currently doesn't. On top of this, the scripts can co-exist with current creative devices and also communicate with them.

HYPEX @HYPEX The amount of functions that "Unreal Editor for Fortnite" (Creative 2.0) has is crazy, it makes Creative look basic. You're gonna want to learn their scripting language cause they give you access to a lot. It's also made to co-exist with current devices and communicate with them! The amount of functions that "Unreal Editor for Fortnite" (Creative 2.0) has is crazy, it makes Creative look basic. You're gonna want to learn their scripting language cause they give you access to a lot. It's also made to co-exist with current devices and communicate with them!

The scripting language for Fortnite Creative 2.0 will be known as 'Verse'. Using the language, players can control pretty much everything in the game, ranging from item spawns, creating models, controlling the storm, and even NPCs. Clearly, Epic Games' iconic title will not just be a game for BR enthusiasts, but may also become the go-to place for designers and creators alike.

> AI scripting Here's a bunch of the functionalities that you will be able to use in Fortnite's upcoming scripting language named "Verse" for Creative 2.0!> Creating your own models> Spawning items> Storm controller (you can control pretty much everything about it)> AI scripting https://t.co/anNDSx84Ne

When will Fortnite Creative 2.0 arrive?

Epic Games is on track to release one of the greatest features ever seen in the gaming community. It will allow players to create their own wonderful world without any restrictions. In fact, players can also create their own AI NPCs and make them do whatever they want. This means that one can not only make a world, but it would also be a world full of people.

HYPEX @HYPEX Creative 2.0 will have a thing called "Verse NPC", it's basically a scripted AI and you can make it move to points on the map, wander, emote, ect.. And whenever that AI moves to the next point, it'll tell you if that point is reached, unreachable, canceled or unsupported. Creative 2.0 will have a thing called "Verse NPC", it's basically a scripted AI and you can make it move to points on the map, wander, emote, ect.. And whenever that AI moves to the next point, it'll tell you if that point is reached, unreachable, canceled or unsupported.

Naturally, players are excited for Fortnite Creative 2.0 to arrive. Epic Games hasn't announced an official date for the release yet. However, the feature has been teased for a few months now, and it may release at any point this year. Hopefully, Epic will make it available by next season, at least for alpha or beta testers, so that the community can learn more about Unreal Editing.

HYPEX @HYPEX I hope UEFN/Creative2.0 releases by next season or at lease Epic shows us a preview or something. I understand it's a really huge thing that shouldn't be rushed but I'm burning to try it out I hope UEFN/Creative2.0 releases by next season or at lease Epic shows us a preview or something. I understand it's a really huge thing that shouldn't be rushed but I'm burning to try it out

After a series of amazing seasons, Chapter 3 Season 4 is also expected to be extremely exciting. However, developers have opted for an unusually long Season 3, which might be the time they need to get Fortnite Creative 2.0 ready for rollout.

