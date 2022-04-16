Why Fortnite Party Royale failed terribly

Fortnite players loved Party Royale when it was released in 2020, but this narrative has changed drastically over the years. It has been a core game mode for over two years, and the way loopers use it has changed significantly.

Party Royale seemed like Fortnite's way of making its own metaverse before the concept even existed. Players didn't compete in the mode but hung out and had fun. They could also attend concerts together.

This description is no longer relevant for the Party Royale mode. Read on to find out why.

Note: The article is based on the views of the writer.

Toxic Fortnite players have ruined Party Royale mode

Ironically, Party Royale allows loopers to do anything they want, which is its biggest problem. This is because having fun is as subjective as it gets. While ramming everyone with Quadrushers might be the most enjoyable thing for some, others might be annoyed by it.

Similarly, the usage of Fishing Rods and Crash Pads in Party Royale always leads to heated debates between users. Everyone enters the mode with different expectations, and it is impossible to make everyone happy together.

Keeping items like Quadrushers and Fishing Rods is already making many players furious. However, even if Epic Games removes these items, it will lead to backlash from the faction of fans with contrasting demands.

Moreover, it is common for players to be treated based on their outfits. The owners of OG cosmetics never leave any opportunity to taunt others. On the other end of the spectrum, players with 'not-so-rare' outfits are welcomed with disrespectful gestures such as others tossing tomatoes or paint on them.

The Fortnite community is divided over Party Royale

From the looks of it, Party Royale's existence is inherently contentious, and there is no way to stop players from debating over it.

Jones @AgentJonesyFN_ Is Party Royale actually fun? cuz like most of the stuff I see is ppl flexing skins or being down bad Is Party Royale actually fun? cuz like most of the stuff I see is ppl flexing skins or being down bad 😭

As it turns out, there's a faction of fans who think that spamming Crash Pads and ramming others with Quadrushers is the best part of the mode. Without these features, everything is just too bland.

Epic Games didn't anticipate the evolution of the Fortnite community when it released Party Royale in 2020. Since then, there has been an influx of younger players, and veterans have often felt annoyed by their attention-seeking tactics.

Hence, for all these reasons, Party Royale has failed terribly. An eye-catching concert appears to be the only incentive for loopers to unite and enjoy the mode, but such an event hasn't taken place for a long time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar