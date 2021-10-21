Why some Fortnite players are getting up to 500 V-bucks for free

An error on Epic Games' end is forcing the developers to hand out up to 500 V-bucks to players for free. Sadly, as always, there is a catch.

As part of the ongoing Fortnitemares 2021 event, Epic has released the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack for $15.99. Players can complete certain quests after purchasing the Graveyard Drift pack and earn up to 2,000 V-bucks for free. Unfortunately, due to an issue, these quests only rewarded players with 1,500 V-bucks.

Fortnite's error is giving away 500 V-bucks to players for free

Since players were promised 2,000 free V-bucks, they were certainly upset when Epic Games shortchanged them by 500 V-bucks. Fortunately, Epic did realize the mistake on its end and promised to reimburse the players.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware of an issue where the Graveyard Drift Quests are awarding 500 fewer total V-Bucks than they are supposed to.We'll be fixing this as soon as possible, and will be reimbursing the difference for any completed quests. We're aware of an issue where the Graveyard Drift Quests are awarding 500 fewer total V-Bucks than they are supposed to.We'll be fixing this as soon as possible, and will be reimbursing the difference for any completed quests. https://t.co/Iobs74hI30

Players can find the official tweet on Fortnite Status' account, which states that 500 V-bucks will be credited to their account if they have already completed all the quests.

For those who haven't yet completed the challenges, a visual error might display the wrong amount of V-bucks. However, players will be given the correct amount after completion of all the challenges.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus These Quest rewards will still appear to be 100 V-Bucks fewer, but this is a visual issue only and the correct amount is rewarded upon completion. These Quest rewards will still appear to be 100 V-Bucks fewer, but this is a visual issue only and the correct amount is rewarded upon completion.

In a way, players are certainly getting up to 500 free V-bucks in Fortnite. However, the pre-requisite to getting this free reward is that players will have to purchase the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack.

Purchase the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack for 2,000 free V-bucks in Fortnite

Also Read

For the uninitiated, the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack is available in Fortnite for $15.99. Players can purchase the pack to unlock the Driftwalker skin and its outfit styles. Along with them, players will also get the Corrupted Tendrils glider, Broken Fractal Wings back bling, and the Corrupted Rift Edges pickaxe.

The pack comes with a set of challenges that players can complete. As a reward, they will earn 2,000 free V-bucks in Fortnite. The challenges are very simple, and players can earn free V-bucks by completing uncommon and rarer quests.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan