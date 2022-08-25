Why Fortnite players hate the current Battle Pass system

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The current Battle Pass system in Fortnite is getting a lot of criticism from players. Even after being a boon for free-to-play players, the change in the reward system over the seasons has only made it worse. Unfortunately, there are a lot of complaints surrounding the pass, and it seems like Epic Games has been ignoring them for a while.

When Epic Games introduced the Battle Pass system in Season Two, players did not have to grind as much. Moreover, they could pick any reward they wanted after unlocking tiers. However, that all changed after the Battle Star system was reworked in Chapter 2 Season 7. Even after having enough stars, players had to reach a level requirement to unlock the pages.

Players can unlock a few rewards as they wish, but many now require a pre-requisite or base item. Even buying tiers would mean that players will now have to buy unwanted Battle Pass tiers in Fortnite. Naturally, they have been asking Epic Games to revert to the original system.

New Fortnite Battle Pass system becomes a meme

Ever since Epic Games reworked the Battle Stars and rolled out the new Battle Pass system in Chapter 2 Season 7, many players haven't been happy. Twitter and Reddit are full of complaints from players about how much they have to grind for rewards in the new system. Naturally, the complaints soon turned into a meme, making fun of both the Battle Pass and the players who dislike it.

u/SemelQ recently shared a video on the Fortnite subreddit. The video was a meme about how players of the Battle Royale game want to have all the rewards from the Battle Pass without having to level up. Clearly, this did not settle in well with players who resorted to justifying why they dislike the current Battle Pass system.

The only problem players have with the new system is how the extra styles also require leveling up. Earlier, there used to be challenges for extra styles, and players could easily unlock the same. However, under the new system, players have to go as high as level 150-200 to unlock all the rewards and make full use of the pass.

Since the Battle Pass in Fortnite offers one-time cosmetics only, players hardly want to miss out on them. Unfortunately, many of them do not have the time to grind all the levels.

Reddit reacts to the current Battle Pass in Fortnite

Once the video posted by u/SemelQ went viral on Reddit, many players started commenting on the post to express their problems with the Battle Pass. The most common problem seems to be the fact that players are forced to purchase unwanted cosmetics like sprays, loading screens, and wraps.

There are obviously two sides to the coin, with many people preferring the current system over the previous one. However, the majority opinion seems to be that there is a lack of choice with the current Battle Pass in Fortnite.

