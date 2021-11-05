Why Fortnite bringing back old Battle Pass skins may not sit well with players

Cosmetics in games like Fortnite are similar to collectors' items. Players love buying and collecting skins and other cosmetics, even if they don't add any value to the game. Some of these are so rare that they are sold for thousands of dollars.

Fortnite has seen several skins that are now considered vintage classics. Some of these appeared in the initial few Battle Passes. Moreover, Epic Games promises that the BP skins are one-time only, making the older ones even rarer.

Unfortunately, those who didn't play the game back when it originally came out constantly pester Epic to re-release the popular skins. Owing to its promise of the Battle Pass skins being one-time-only, instead of releasing the exact same skins, the developer releases re-designs of outfit styles.

While this practice makes most gamers happy, the OG Fortnite players certainly have a bone to pick with Epic.

The problem of re-releasing old Fortnite skins in the Item Shop

Fortnite did not instantly become as popular as it is right now. In fact, only a handful of users played the game back in 2017, when it originally came out.

However, once all the content creators and streamers started playing the Battle Royale, it gained millions of gamers in a short span.

Naturally, the older skins in Fortnite are some of the rarest in the game, including Battle Pass cosmetics from the initial seasons.

Since Epic provides free V-bucks, almost every player manages to buy the Battle Pass these days. However, if someone owned it back in the day, they certainly have bragging rights regarding some of the rarest skins.

However, these bragging rights go straight to the bin when the publisher releases newer designs modeled after old and rare skins.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was a breeding ground for remodeled OG skins

Loopers saw several OG skins return to the Item Shop following a Halloween remodel. Fortnitemares 2021 saw the Gilded Skull Trooper, Skull Ranger, Skeletara, Fresh Aura, Minty Bomber, and many other skins inspired by older outfits.

And now, there are rumors that Epic will also be releasing a new outfit style for the popular Omega skin.

This has undoubtedly upset owners of the OG Fortnite skins who once thought that they had some of the rarest skins. Even though these cosmetics aren't exact replicas of the older ones, they are still good enough for loopers to be satisfied.

In fact, some of these, frankly, look better than the original ones.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Epic's practice of re-releasing OG Fortnite outfits into new styles is certainly not settling in well with older players. The developer needs to stick to its promise rather than find ways around it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer