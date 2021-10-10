Why Fortnite refund tickets need to be renewed every chapter?

Fortnite refund tickets are one of the few items in the game that are rare and hard to come across. Gamers rarely get hold of any refund tickets in the game, even though the community demands that they should be renewed every season.

So far, the demands have fallen upon deaf ears, and Epic won't be changing the existing mechanism by the looks of it. However, gamers are hopeful that through constant demands through social media, the developers might notice the plight of gamers and make the necessary amendments to the Fortnite refund tickets.

Fortnite refund tickets: Majority of gamers support the renewal system

Gamers can purchase in-game items from the Item Shop. These in-game items cost V-Bucks, and gamers often have to make significant savings before making a purchase.

Sometimes, Fortnite in-game items are not up to the mark, and gamers wish to return them to redeem their V-Bucks. This is only possible with the help of Fortnite refund tickets. However, these items are extremely rare, and Epic only rolled them out once for gamers. Each gamer was able to claim three Fortnite refund tickets at that time.

Since it was a long time ago, it is expected that rarely anyone would have all the refund tickets till now.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN Genuine question, who actually has 3 refund tokens left? Genuine question, who actually has 3 refund tokens left?

As anticipated, most of the gamers admitted that they no longer have the Fortnite refund tickets.

ZomBeast @ZomBeastXD @GhostOpsFN Nope, used 2 of them when my brother went on my account and bought stuff and used the other one on a skin to have enough for the battlepass, then bought the skin again later @GhostOpsFN Nope, used 2 of them when my brother went on my account and bought stuff and used the other one on a skin to have enough for the battlepass, then bought the skin again later

edgarissh @edgarissh @GhostOpsFN i used my refunds on a 200 emote, 500 emote, and 800 emote 😡 @GhostOpsFN i used my refunds on a 200 emote, 500 emote, and 800 emote 😡

Deep @Deep96182279 @GhostOpsFN I used all of 'em in season 4 chapter 2 and I remember that 2 were used to refund Victoria Saint and her pickaxes and the last one I used to refund Kyra @GhostOpsFN I used all of 'em in season 4 chapter 2 and I remember that 2 were used to refund Victoria Saint and her pickaxes and the last one I used to refund Kyra

🎃 puffle 🎃 @pinepuffle @GhostOpsFN Bruh I wasted all mine on stupid stuff on the same season I started playing @GhostOpsFN Bruh I wasted all mine on stupid stuff on the same season I started playing

Some of the gamers reported having a few Fortnite refund tickets left in their accounts. However, the number is pretty low compared to those left with none of these items.

GerardoFZ @gerardofzapata @GhostOpsFN My brother has 2 left, he rarely buy cosmetics @GhostOpsFN My brother has 2 left, he rarely buy cosmetics

Surprisingly, some gamers reported having all three Fortnite refund tickets. The reason underlying this is either they rarely purchase cosmetics or do not use the refund tickets.

SpookyFly - Fortnite Leaks @StreakyFly @GhostOpsFN I have all three. Never felt like using them. I'm always like oh man I'm gonna regret that, even if I don't use that cosmetic anymore 😅 @GhostOpsFN I have all three. Never felt like using them. I'm always like oh man I'm gonna regret that, even if I don't use that cosmetic anymore 😅

It is evident that most gamers are not happy regarding the policy Epic holds for refund tickets. There are often useless purchases that gamers need to get rid of in the game. With the unavailability of refund tickets, players are frustrated.

Gamers demand that Epic renew their Fortnite refund tickets for every chapter so that they have the option to discard certain cosmetics and earn their equivalent V-Bucks in the game.

