Why the Fortnite XP glitch era may soon come crashing down

All good things must come to an end, and it seems that the glorious era of Fortnite XP glitch may soon be over. This news will undoubtedly dishearten gamers who rely on these to rank up on the Battle Pass tiers.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass consists of unique cosmetics such as the Spider-Man skin. There are selectable styles for the said outfit that can be unlocked by reaching beyond tier 100. Unlocking these requires gamers to grind a significant amount of XP, but it was easier with the XP glitches.

As per recent changes, the XP glitches are facing impending doom. This article will discuss this issue to give gamers a better idea.

The future of Fortnite XP glitches looks bleak following recent debacle

no @stormzyidkk THE MOMENT YALL WAITING FOR, 3RD RIFT PUT 9387-1654-4858?v=49 AND 4TH PUT 1248-2909-6151 THEN ENTER MY MAP AND ENTER ANY RIFT RT RT RT THE MOMENT YALL WAITING FOR, 3RD RIFT PUT 9387-1654-4858?v=49 AND 4TH PUT 1248-2909-6151 THEN ENTER MY MAP AND ENTER ANY RIFT RT RT RT https://t.co/XbR89ANjZO

Chapter 3 Season 1 kicked off in style with several events and collaborations lined up one after the other. However, the bigger surprise was the Fortnite XP glitches in the Creative Mode. Almost every map featured some particular ways to trigger the glitches and earn a significant amount of XP in a very short period.

Gamers exploited the glitches to their full potential and leveled up considerably on the Battle Pass tiers. However, Epic noticed the ongoing trends and decided to introduce a daily limit on the total amount of XP earned from the Creative Mode.

However, a new Creative Map allowed gamers to bypass the XP cap system. The news broke the internet, and millions of gamers tried to access the map simultaneously, causing the game to crash momentarily.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware that the Creative Hub is not appearing and is limiting the ability to play Creative games. We're working on a fix and will update you when we've resolved the issue. We're aware that the Creative Hub is not appearing and is limiting the ability to play Creative games. We're working on a fix and will update you when we've resolved the issue. https://t.co/kqagYHpmqG

Soon Epic Games patched up the issue, and the map was removed from the Creative Mode. The developers had to undergo rigorous screening to remove any system that allows gamers to bypass the XP cap system in Creative Mode.

This recent debacle has certainly displeased the developers, and the entire community is worried that Epic may make an emphatic decision soon. The Creative Mode that features the XP glitches may soon undergo screening. Epic may remove each method of earning XP from these map codes to maintain a healthy gaming environment.

Adam @ItsADaMo_ no @stormzyidkk THE MOMENT YALL WAITING FOR, 3RD RIFT PUT 9387-1654-4858?v=49 AND 4TH PUT 1248-2909-6151 THEN ENTER MY MAP AND ENTER ANY RIFT RT RT RT THE MOMENT YALL WAITING FOR, 3RD RIFT PUT 9387-1654-4858?v=49 AND 4TH PUT 1248-2909-6151 THEN ENTER MY MAP AND ENTER ANY RIFT RT RT RT https://t.co/XbR89ANjZO Just a quick warning; this glitch will destroy your Creative XP multiplier permanently. The more you use it, the more your multiplier decreases. If u dont want a multiplier of x0,0001 like me, don't do it twitter.com/stormzyidkk/st… Just a quick warning; this glitch will destroy your Creative XP multiplier permanently. The more you use it, the more your multiplier decreases. If u dont want a multiplier of x0,0001 like me, don't do it twitter.com/stormzyidkk/st…

Epic even penalized gamers who exploited the aforementioned Fortnite XP glitch that broke the Creative mode. Those who received the unlimited XPs will have their Creative XP multiplier permanently lowered. However, the factor by which it will be reduced will depend on the number of times the glitch was used.

