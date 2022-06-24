Why Grapple Glove in Fortnite is disappointing players

The Grapple Glove was a welcome addition to Fortnite, but players have quickly become disappointed with the item.

It was meant to replace the vaulted Web-Shooters that joined the battle royale along with Spider-Man at the start of Chapter 3. Loopers loved the Web-Shooters and were hoping for a near-replica.

That's not what they got, however, and while the Grapple Glove isn't universally despised, users are finding out the hard way that it doesn't give the same satisfaction as the Mythic Spider-Man item.

Grapple Glove needs some work in Fortnite Creative

Most content creators have tested out the Grapple Glove and have put together a lot of videos that showcase exactly what it can do. Mustard Plays is just one gamer who took it into the Creative mode to see what it's made of.

He tried a handful of things during his video, but the Grapple Glove portion shares sentiments with other casual members of the Fortnite community. The consensus is that there need to be some changes.

In Creative, there is still a cooldown for the Grapple Glove even if the Instant Reload setting is turned on. The Infinite Ammo setting is also an issue as the gloves uses run out no matter what.

LexiorDonna🏳️‍⚧️ @LexiOrDona @EpicGamesBackup The Grapple Glove in Fortnite in creative, basically when you have infinite ammo, the grapple glove doesn't apply to it. Not sure if this a bug on my own device, but if there's anyone else with this problem, they would probably like it fixed. Thank you! @EpicGamesBackup The Grapple Glove in Fortnite in creative, basically when you have infinite ammo, the grapple glove doesn't apply to it. Not sure if this a bug on my own device, but if there's anyone else with this problem, they would probably like it fixed. Thank you!

The Grapple Glove has solid distance and swings like the Spider-Man Web-Shooters, but some Creative settings have no effect. Raising or lowering the gravity does nothing to its landing.

Overall, Creative players aren't too happy with how limited the Grapple Glove is. They are voicing these matters to Epic Games daily, and hopefully, some fixes are made.

Fortnite loopers aren't the biggest fans of the Grapple Glove

Another creator, Tomato, shared a video of the Grapple Glove in the battle royale mode of Fortnite. Needless to say, he wasn't too thrilled with how it worked, giving it a 2.1/10 rating at the video's end.

It works as intended in the BR mode because there aren't any special settings to adjust like with Creative. The way it is supposed to work is being just as criticized as its Creative counterpart.

Skidd🏌🏾‍♂️ @UncleSkidd @FortniteGame bring the web slingers back in the game to hell with the grapple glove @FortniteGame bring the web slingers back in the game to hell with the grapple glove

One of the biggest complaints is that it doesn't have as much ammunition as the Spider-Man Web-Shooters. This disparity seems to have given it a shortened cooldown in comparison.

Some don't feel that the tradeoff was worth it. Tomato says the Grapple Glove is a "way worse Spider-Man Mythic." Unfortunately, that seems to be how many fans feel about the new item.

With new Spider-Man costumes and cosmetics still arriving in Fortnite, gamers are wondering why Epic just doesn't bring the Web-Shooters back out of the vault.

There are those having a blast with the Grapple Glove, but according to creators and users on social media, it is nothing compared to the Web-Shooters. They feel the Grapple Glove is in dire need of a buff before it is much too late.

