Why Pistol is the most underrated Fortnite weapon of all time

Fortnite's arsenal boasts a wide variety of weapons, with some of these effective in close-range combat, while others specialize in taking down enemies from greater distances. In almost every battle royale game, players tend to pick up various weapons to fit different situations.

While most loopers prefer having a shotgun and an AR or SMG, others love wreaking havoc with sniper rifles. Interestingly, primal weapons such as bows also have a dedicated fanbase in the community. However, out of all the choices, Pistols seem to be strongly disregarded by most.

Even though the Pistols are quite effective, it is quite evident that they have very few takers in Fortnite. This article will reveal why they are the most underrated Fortnite weapon of all time.

Fortnite: Pistols are greatly underrated in the game

Pistols are generally the most basic weapon in any battle royale game and Fortnite is certainly no exception. After Pistols were released way back in Chapter 1, they have been in the game ever since. However, gamers generally avoid them and the community does not care too much if Epic vaults one of them for a few seasons.

The effective range of pistols varies from player to player. Some loopers mostly use it for close range combat, while others with good aim can deal damage over a distance.

However, when it comes to close-range fights, shotguns are an automatic choice for most gamers, due to the fact that shotguns deal hefty damage with a single shot. However, they take time to reload and have a lower rate of fire.

Pistols, on the other hand, have a fast reload time and usually have an impressive rate of fire. These two factors certainly contribute to usefulness and make them almost as deadly as a shotgun. However, pistols are often vaulted by Epic Games. Since it is not a popular option, the community generally does not raise an issue with this.

The availability of other potent weapons in the same range, as well as irregular appearances in the game, make it an underrated weapon in the game.

Statistics of Pistols in the game

Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary DPS 162 168.7 175.5 189 195.7 Damage 24 25 26 28 29 Fire Rate 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 Reload Time 1.54 s 1.47 s 1.4 s 1.33 s 1.26 s

The table above will prove that Pistols are quite effective weapons in the game. However, they are quite underrated and not many loopers use them in the game's battle royale mode.

Edited by Atul S