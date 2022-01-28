Why is refunding a gift not possible in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through and players often celebrate the holiday spirit around the game by gifting each other items from the Store. However, purchases can sometimes go wrong and players might want a return on those payments. However, it is currently not possible for players to return gifts once purchased from the Store.

This is however different from purchasing items normally, be it individual or bundles. Players can return the items using Refund Tokens. Epic Games provides each account with three refund tokens for them to get their V-bucks back on their wrongful/regretful purchase.

Below are all the items that players can get refunds for in Fortnite:

V-Bucks

Battle Pass

Battle Pass Tiers

Starter Pack

Loot Llamas (Save the World)

Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)

Gifts

Fortnite Crew Subscriptions

Should Epic Games add an option to refund gifts in Fortnite?

Epic Games has no policy for returns when it comes to gifting items in the Store. However, players can always try the old 'Submit a Request' method and wait for the officials to get back. This method is not foolproof and there are no guarantees that players will be refunded.

Emailing the authorities can also be attempted by players and there may be a chance in a million that a favorable reply will be sent back.

Returning gifts is not a thing in Fortnite and several players have tried multiple ways to see if there are any hacks to secure a gift refund. Epic Games should definitely add a feature for gift refunds as that will allow players the opportunity to retrieve their precious V-Bucks.

Popular YouTuber GKI has tried a bundle return policy that only works if players have previously purchased a singular item from the bundle. However, it still does not count gifts as refundable items.

Therefore, it is safe to say that players cannot refund gifts in the game. There have been lone instances of this rare phenomenon occurring but it might have been made possible by contacting support and convincing them of a wrong purchase.

Epic Games is always keeping an eye out for what the community wants in the battle royale title, and with enough hue and cry, they might add a working method to refund gifts in the future.

