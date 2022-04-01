Why are Super Style skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 delayed?

Every single season, Fortnite players are given Bonus Rewards for maxing out the game's Battle Pass. These generally include new styles for skins in the Battle Pass, but the higher rewards are often referred to as 'Super Styles.'

Last season, the Super Styles for the skins were hidden at the beginning of the season. Given that Spider-Man was the skin and Spider-Man: No Way Home was coming out very soon, players began speculating as to why they were hidden. They hoped for a possible Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield themed style, but that didn't happen unfortunately.

This season, the Super Styles are still hidden, which has many players wondering what they could be and when they're supposed to arrive. Fortnite YouTuber Tabor Hill has an answer for the second question.

Fortnite Super Styles delayed: When are they unlocking?

Interestingly, the Super Styles were supposed to be unlocked yesterday as the countdown timer suggested. However, they're still not available for Fortnite players. According to Tabor Hill and iFireMonkey, the timer was a mistake.

iFireMonkey ( ꈍᴗꈍ) @iFireMonkey Super Level variants are still set to release after v20.10



Epic Games had messed up and accidentally made the timer for the superlevel variants end today, however due to the variants not being encrypted (or linked to the cosmetics) the question marks will remain until v20.10 Super Level variants are still set to release after v20.10Epic Games had messed up and accidentally made the timer for the superlevel variants end today, however due to the variants not being encrypted (or linked to the cosmetics) the question marks will remain until v20.10

The Super Styles were never supposed to arrive this early and the timer was only included accidentally. This means that since the Fortnite v20.10 update is set to reveal them, players will more than likely have to wait until next Tuesday to find out what they are.

This also means that speculation about what they might be is going to continue until then. Many players are of the opinion that different variants of the Doctor Strange skin might be coming to Fortnite in the coming weeks.

One player even discovered that the Battle Pass skin is called a variant, which implies that there are more. They may be in the Item Shop, but if they're related to the Battle Pass version, it seems unlikely.

Karthik Ganesan @eclectickarthik



"Variant 1",

This means we may get more variants of Dr Strange in item shop when the movie releases right ? The file of this Dr Strange image in battle pass website clearly states that "fortnite-doctor-strange-variant-1-1300x1068""Variant 1",This means we may get more variants of Dr Strange in item shop when the movie releases right ? The file of this Dr Strange image in battle pass website clearly states that "fortnite-doctor-strange-variant-1-1300x1068" "Variant 1", This means we may get more variants of Dr Strange in item shop when the movie releases right ? 👀 https://t.co/n98a3MPNBG

These could include Supreme Strange, Sinister Strange or Defender Strange, many of whom are set to appear in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in early May. They have already been featured in trailers, so it wouldn't be a major spoiler to include them in the game.

Defender Strange (Image via Marvel Studios)

The most likely option is additional variants just like Spider-Man and friends received last season. That has certainly been the theme of Bonus Rewards for the past few seasons, so a gold or blue-themed Doctor Strange skin is pretty likely.

Either way, players will have to hold out for just a few more days for the Super Styles to officially be revealed. The files are not encrypted, so there will likely be no leaks confirming what they are.

