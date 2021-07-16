There is a long list of POIs from Fortnite's history. In what is almost a revolving door, the POIs often change with seasons and chapters, and sometimes even within a season, like Holly Hedges becoming Holly Hatchery.

Sometimes, they even undergo changes without being named something else. Most players have good reasons to love or hate certain POIs, but the best POIs are widely adored. That's true for a lot of current locations, but none of those can hold a candle to one of the best POIs to ever exist in Fortnite - Tilted Towers.

Tilted Towers was one of the longest-running POIs in Fortnite before the ultimate map change at the start of Chapter 2. It has been missed dearly. Here's why Tilted Towers was one of the best POIs to ever exist in Fortnite.

Tilted Towers in Fortnite

Tilted Towers made its way into Fortnite and the players' hearts in Season 2 of Chapter 1. It went on to survive until it was destroyed in Season 8 by a volcano and rebuilt as Neo Tilted. Ultimately, it did not make the transition to Chapter 2 like Pleasant Park or Retail Row.

Tilted was one of the best POIs this game has ever seen. No location has ever been dropped at more. When half the lobby drops onto one specific location, there's a good reason for it. This was the most popular location Fortnite had to offer, and that's a big reason why it's the best.

Most players enjoy the thrill of battle; that's why they play. So Tilted Towers was always the best landing spot. There was often barely enough time to loot before a battle or conflict was on players' hands.

There was plenty of loot for anyone who wanted to drop into Tilted Towers. There were plenty of buildings, too, so players never had the issue of running out of places to land if someone got down faster. The POI was so big that it provided plenty of room to escape or find more loot. Its location, just off the center of the map, meant that most people who survived the all-out battle for Tilted Towers would be safe from the storm, too.

Tilted Towers was easily one of the best and most beloved POIs. It was certainly the most iconic. It's also been the most requested POI for a return, which may or may not be happening.

