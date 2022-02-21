Why vending machines are literally pay-to-win in Fortnite Chapter 3

Vending Machines have been around Fortnite for a long time. Gamers can get several items from these machines in the game to help them in their course to become the last man/team standing. However, one must understand how to utilize them perfectly to secure a Victory Royale.

Grabbing a win in Chapter 3 has become a tedious task for gamers. The availability of potent weapons has increased the competitiveness of the game.

It was recently revealed by a member of the Fortnite community that the Vending Machines can be used to gain an advantage and even get the pole position. This article will briefly reveal the details of the recent incident.

Use Vending Machines to get unlimited health supplies

There are two kinds of Vending Machines in the game. The first one is the one which grants loot in the form of weapons and is known as Weapon-O-Matic. The second category of Vending Machine grants items to restore health and are known as Mending Machines.

The recently revealed incident involved the use of Mending Machines to gain a Victory Royale in Fortnite Chapter 3.

The video surfaced in the FortniteBR community on Reddit. The gamer who goes by the name DeadlyCyclone was stuck in the final zone with another player. The zone was shrinking rapidly and both were losing health pretty rapidly.

DeadlyCyclone had an advantage over his opponent. The looper was near a Mending Machine. With each moment, he was losing a significant amount of health. However, he kept on trading health shields from the machine and eventually emerged as the winner after the opponent gamer lost full health.

The gamer exhibited quite a decent strategy and proved that the Vending Machines are pay to win in Chapter 3.

Locations of all Mending Machines in Fortnite

Knowing the locations of the Mending machines in the game can be beneficial if gamers are stuck in a similar situation as mentioned above.

The spawn points of the machines are listed below:

South of Rocky Reels, in the gas station

In the center of Greasy Grove

South of Loot Lake, in between the gas station and auto body shop

West of Camp Cuddle, near the gas station

West of Loot Lake, in the gas station

On the north side of Coney Crossroads, next to the gas station

North of Rocky Reels, near a gas station

Directly north of Condo Canyon, outside of the lone building

East of The Joneses, in a gas station

East of The Daily Bugle, in a gas station

North of Sleepy Sound, near the docks

Gamers can take advantage of these machines to survive an enemy ambush or even gain a win in the game.

