Will Fortnite collab with Squid Game? Why Lee, Sae Byeok, and others may arrive in Chapter 3

Over the years, Fortnite has left no stone unturned in collaborating with popular franchises. Squid Game is officially the biggest TV show by Netflix ever, owing to which fans are now eager to witness the likes of Seong Gi-Hun and Kang Sae-byeok in Epic Games' battle royale game.

Netflix @netflix Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! https://t.co/SW3FJ42Qsn

Interestingly, several leaks and rumors have suggested that a Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration is in the works.

Fortnite x Squid Game might collaborate in Chapter 3

As per leaks, Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner. Naturally, Epic Games would love to begin a new chapter with collaborations with some of the biggest franchises worldwide. On the flip side, a new season for Squid Game has been announced as well.

AP Entertainment @APEntertainment COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. https://t.co/uqC1DIdZqy

Hence, the collaboration will be beneficial in promoting Fortnite Chapter 3 and Season 2 of Squid Game.

Another important evidence that has hinted towards a Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration is a new survey from Epic Games. From video game characters and shows to movies and creators, it contains many crossovers that can potentially arrive in Fortnite.

Fans were amazed to find Squid Game alongside shows such as American Dad. However, none of the collabs mentioned in the survey have been confirmed by Epic Games yet.

The Fortnite community is eagerly waiting for a Squid Game collaboration

It comes as no surprise that Squid Game stars are quite popular among Fortnite players.

Most recently, Hoyeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in the series, became a part of countless Fortnite-related memes. Prominent leaker HYPEX jokingly claimed that the actor is obsessed with the game, and fans replied with many memes with the same templet.

HYPEX @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the video game “Fortnite”



“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I play it, my mood changes for the better.” Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the video game “Fortnite”“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I play it, my mood changes for the better.” https://t.co/vq4HqiXpTr

Also, several Creative maps based on Squid Game are already featured in the Fortnite Discover hub. Players worldwide have heavily appreciated such maps and skin concepts and are waiting for Epic Games to make things official in Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway, and confirmation of the Naruto crossover has taken the internet by storm. A similar, or even bigger, anticipated Epic Games' reaction confirms the arrival of Squid Game stars and game modes in Fortnite.

