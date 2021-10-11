Squid Games star HoYeon Jung 'obsessed' with Fortnite, meme explained

Fortnite has emerged as one of the most famous battle royale games of all time. It is no secret that several popular personalities have disclosed their close association with the game. However, the internet has gone gaga over the fact that Squid Games famed HoYeon Jung is 'obsessed' with Fortnite.

Gamers have been sharing and spreading the news with excitement. While this may seem true, the circulating pieces of information connecting HoYeon Jung to Fortnite are nothing but distorted news meant for pure humour.

This article will reveal the truth and expose what happened for real.

Fortnite: HoYeon Jung has become a subject of meme overnight

It is no secret that with great fame comes the tax of becoming a trending subject of memes instantly. Several celebrities have faced this issue, and HoYeon Jung is the latest addition to the list.

The 27-year-old South Korean actress initially started her career in modelling and holds an appealing portfolio. However, her recent success with the Squid Games has brought forth all the laurels with waves of laughter.

The incident began with HoYeon's recent interview with Vogue Korea. One section of this interview was extracted and is being edited repeatedly to roll out tons of memes on the internet.

It is the same template that claims that she is obsessed with Fortnite.

HYPEX @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the video game “Fortnite”“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I play it, my mood changes for the better.” Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the video game “Fortnite”“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I play it, my mood changes for the better.” https://t.co/vq4HqiXpTr

Fortnite fans have taken the queue from Hypex and continued adding the memes under the same section to add humour.

🎃 TNTina best skin 🎃 @Tntinabestwaifu @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the TNTina skin“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I use her, my mood changes for the better.” @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the TNTina skin“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I use her, my mood changes for the better.” https://t.co/emJzYYdNs2

Hooper @hooperblender @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the fortnite character “Baba Yaga”“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I use her, my mood changes for the better.” @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the fortnite character “Baba Yaga”“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I use her, my mood changes for the better.” https://t.co/YuF6D0gaw5

ы) @HE7PbI_7OPRT @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the Fortnite character “Diamond Hanz”“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I play with this skin, my mood changes for the better.” @HYPEX Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the Fortnite character “Diamond Hanz”“I just think it's something the world needs right now. Whenever I play with this skin, my mood changes for the better.” https://t.co/QzdoeE9fRZ

The trolls are not only confined to Fortnite but have several other games as well. Meme-makers are simply changing a few words and rolling out a brand new meme for people to share and enjoy.

Spooky BRγAN @BranFlaixx Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the video game “Sonic Adventure 2.”“I just think it's something the world needs right now.

Whenever I play it, my mood changes for the better." Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the video game “Sonic Adventure 2.”“I just think it's something the world needs right now.

Whenever I play it, my mood changes for the better." https://t.co/BWhPGMmE0k

SRN career @careertwitch Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "VALORANT" by Riot Games“I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I play it my mood changes for the better" Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "VALORANT" by Riot Games“I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I play it my mood changes for the better" https://t.co/blQfwUKYUd

Popular Twitch streamer xQc has a significant part in the memes that have been viral of late. Recently, one of the popular news outlets covered the same meme claiming that HoYeon Jung is obsessed with the streamer.

Instead of waiving the meme as humorous content, the streamer retweeted it, claiming the fact was "REAL AND TRUE."

xQc @xQc Dexerto @Dexerto Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with watching @xQc on Twitch."I just think he's something the world needs right now, whenever I watch him my mood changes for the better." Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with watching @xQc on Twitch."I just think he's something the world needs right now, whenever I watch him my mood changes for the better." https://t.co/ulE8Xvuu9k REAL AND TRUE twitter.com/Dexerto/status… REAL AND TRUE twitter.com/Dexerto/status…

Indeed, a major chunk of the internet is obsessed with the recently released Squid Games. HoYeon Jung has done a commendable job in portraying her character and deserves recognition. Even though the memes are spreading rapidly, it is well known that they won't outrun the legacy she has established in the show.

HoYeon Jung has gained significant followers since the release of Squid Games, and, certainly, her fans are anxiously waiting for her subsequent work.

