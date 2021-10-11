Squid Games star HoYeon Jung 'obsessed' with Fortnite, meme explained

Fortnite has emerged as one of the most famous battle royale games of all time. It is no secret that several popular personalities have disclosed their close association with the game. However, the internet has gone gaga over the fact that Squid Games famed HoYeon Jung is 'obsessed' with Fortnite.
Gamers have been sharing and spreading the news with excitement. While this may seem true, the circulating pieces of information connecting HoYeon Jung to Fortnite are nothing but distorted news meant for pure humour.
This article will reveal the truth and expose what happened for real.
Fortnite: HoYeon Jung has become a subject of meme overnight
It is no secret that with great fame comes the tax of becoming a trending subject of memes instantly. Several celebrities have faced this issue, and HoYeon Jung is the latest addition to the list.
The 27-year-old South Korean actress initially started her career in modelling and holds an appealing portfolio. However, her recent success with the Squid Games has brought forth all the laurels with waves of laughter.
The incident began with HoYeon's recent interview with Vogue Korea. One section of this interview was extracted and is being edited repeatedly to roll out tons of memes on the internet.
It is the same template that claims that she is obsessed with Fortnite.
Fortnite fans have taken the queue from Hypex and continued adding the memes under the same section to add humour.
The trolls are not only confined to Fortnite but have several other games as well. Meme-makers are simply changing a few words and rolling out a brand new meme for people to share and enjoy.
Popular Twitch streamer xQc has a significant part in the memes that have been viral of late. Recently, one of the popular news outlets covered the same meme claiming that HoYeon Jung is obsessed with the streamer.
Instead of waiving the meme as humorous content, the streamer retweeted it, claiming the fact was "REAL AND TRUE."
Also Read
Indeed, a major chunk of the internet is obsessed with the recently released Squid Games. HoYeon Jung has done a commendable job in portraying her character and deserves recognition. Even though the memes are spreading rapidly, it is well known that they won't outrun the legacy she has established in the show.
HoYeon Jung has gained significant followers since the release of Squid Games, and, certainly, her fans are anxiously waiting for her subsequent work.