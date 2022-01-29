Will Fortnite ever allow skin trading? Exploring future possibilities for the Battle Royale

The Fortnite community is filled with enthusiastic gamers eager to discover new game features now and then. Even though the developers have added tons of unique attributes to the game, loopers are desperate to get a skin trading feature.

Even though gamers have been vocal about the issue, the developers have yet to take a stand in favor. This raises the query of whether Epic will ever allow an option to trade skins and cosmetics for Fortnite.

This article will explore this query and reveal whether there is a chance for gamers to get this option in the game.

Exploring the possibility of a trading option in Fortnite

Epic Games has released several skins and other in-game items over the years. While some of these items make frequent returns to the Item Shop, others are rare, and only a handful of loopers have them on their accounts.

Fort Intel @FortINTEL



Let us know why or why not down below! Should Fortnite introduce some form of Cosmetic Item Trading similar to Rocket League? 🤔Let us know why or why not down below! Should Fortnite introduce some form of Cosmetic Item Trading similar to Rocket League? 🤔Let us know why or why not down below! ⬇️

Since these items are rare, getting them in the game is a hindrance. This can be avoided if Epic introduces a trading option in the game. It is to be noted that Epic owns Rocket League, which allows the opportunity to trade. Therefore, gamers are hopeful that the developers may introduce this property to the game.

As of now, the developers have stuck to the decision not to release this feature. In an official statement, Epic has brought forth the issue of scams and revealed that the trading feature is not supported in the game.

Trading with other players is not a supported feature in Fortnite. Drop items for other players at your own risk, so if you do choose to trade by dropping items, please be cautious of scams that can result in losing your items.

Most of the skins and other in-game cosmetics feature in the Item Shop, and gamers can get them in exchange for V-Bucks. This provides a source of income for the developers. Epic may lose a significant percentage of this business by introducing a trading option.

Cosmic Reaper @CosmicReaper3 @FortniteGame You guy's should really add a trading feature to the game. I would love to be able to trade some of my old unused skins and emotes to some of my friends. You can make it to where they have to slick "accept trade and continue" in order to prevent scams or bad trades @FortniteGame You guy's should really add a trading feature to the game. I would love to be able to trade some of my old unused skins and emotes to some of my friends. You can make it to where they have to slick "accept trade and continue" in order to prevent scams or bad trades

The developers have also worked diligently to make Fortnite one of the best Battle Royale games. By introducing this feature, gamers may encounter scammers and get fraudsters. This will affect the players and will also foil the reputation the game holds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Due to these reasons, Epic has decided not to introduce this feature, and it is improbable that they will change their stance soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar