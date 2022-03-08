Will Fortnite players lose all their gold bars as Chapter 3 Season 1 ends?

In less than two weeks, gamers will have to bid goodbye to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic Games will release the next season following the downtime, and loopers will be able to explore the map with amazing new content and challenges.

With the current season on the final lap, users are busy finishing the remaining tasks to get XP and rank up the Battle Pass. They have also expressed their concerns regarding the Gold Bars. Players are eager to know if the Gold Bars will reset as Chapter 3 Season 1 ends.

Gold Bars to be reset as soon as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends

So far, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been a pretty exciting journey. The game has offered several challenges and tasks. Eliminating enemies with the new weapons was quite thrilling, and loopers earned a significant amount of Gold Bars.

However, the ongoing season is expected to end on March 19. With a few days left until the season resets, gamers have yet to know if the Gold Bars will stay in their accounts or be reset.

Unfortunately, they won't be able to retain the Gold Bars following the end of Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic resets the count to 0 at the commencement of each season, and the same will happen this time. Therefore, users should try to spend as much as possible before the game goes into downtime.

How to get Gold Bars

Gold Bars can be obtained from numerous sources. Players won't have to spend real-life currencies to purchase them, like with V-Bucks. They get Gold Bars by eliminating opponents and opening chests, safes, and cash registers.

Completing bounties in Fortnite also rewards individuals with Gold Bars that are automatically credited to their accounts.

Uses of Gold Bars

Gold Bars are unique and have various functions, as listed below:

Purchasing exclusive weapons from several NPCs

Hiring NPCs

Upgrading weapons

Activating a Rift

Marking items in the game

Locating the next storm circle

Buying ammunition

Casting vote through the Donation Station

Purchasing items through the Vending Machines

Gamers left with a considerable amount of Gold Bars can use them for the above-mentioned actions before Chapter 3 Season 1 ends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer