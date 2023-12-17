Will Yuji Itadori come back to Fortnite? For the time being it is rather difficult to answer this question. The Outfit was part of “Break the Curse! Event,” and players could acquire it by completing the in-game Challenges at the time. Once they collected 11,000 Cursed Points, they could unlock the Yuji Itadori Outfit by spending 1,000 V-Bucks. Based on community feedback, It was the most hyped cosmetic to be featured as part of the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration.

On that note, Outfits that were part of the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration have been added back to the Item Shop. Unfortunately, the Yuji Itadori Outfit is not featured in it. This is rather surprising given that data-miners/leakers had predicted that the Outfit would indeed be featured in the Item Shop. The files for the same were updated to feature the Yuji Itadori Outfit.

By the looks of things, it seems that Epic Games had a change of plan at the last moment and decided to not feature the Yuji Itadori Outfit in the Item Shop. That said, there is no telling when the character will come back to Fortnite. However, considering that the anime's Season 2 is still going strong, the cosmetic could be brought back to the Item Shop by the end of this year.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to get Yuji Itadori in Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

With the question, “Will Yuji Itadori come back to Fortnite?” out of the way, the next thing on everyone's mind is, "How to get Yuji Itadori in Fortnite?" This is rather tricky to answer as the Outfit should have been present in the Item Shop alongside the others.

Dataminers/leakers have found evidence of this in the files as well, but it seems that Epic Games has other plans. Since it can no longer be obtained via in-game Challenges associated with the “Break the Curse! Event,” which ended in Chapter 4 - the only way to acquire the Yuji Itadori Outfit would be to buy it from the Item Shop when it gets listed.

Worse case scenario would be that Epic Games has deemed the Outfit to be exclusive to the “Break the Curse! Event” and decided against adding it to the Item Shop. In this case, it may never be available for purchase ever again. Those who have it will be in possession of a rare cosmetic.

Will there be another Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration in Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

Epic Games follows a trend of collaborating more than once with brands/organizations. As such, there is a very strong possibility of another joint venture. This is the only possible reason as to perhaps why the Yuji Itadori Outfit was not added to the Item Shop.

It could be featured with the new batch that could appear in the next Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. This could happen sometime in 2024. Given how popular the animanga is, Epic Games will want to make the most of the hype by collaborating again.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!