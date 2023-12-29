Winterfest Bushranger has seemingly become the newest sweaty skin in Fortnite

Winterfest 2023 introduced Fortnite players to two new free skins, and while the festivities have certainly brought joy to players, the Winterfest Bushranger's swift transformation into the latest choice for sweaty players has emerged as an unexpected phenomenon. A notable trend has surfaced within the community, with many players attributing their losses to adversaries donning this festive skin.

Winterfest Bushranger was originally designed to spread festive cheer during the game's annual Winterfest event. It has now taken a surprise turn as players report encountering more competitive and sweaty opponents clad in the adorable skin. The shift from the skin's festive and jolly appearance to a symbol of sweatiness in Fortnite matches has intrigued the community.

The Fortnite community is noticing a pattern with the Winterfest Bushranger phenomenon

A Reddit post by u/Southern_Bunch_6375 showcases the community's growing awareness of the Winterfest Bushranger's sweat phenomenon. The player expressed frustration after placing second in five different matches in a day, each time losing the match to opponents adorned in the Winterfest Bushranger skin.

This is not an isolated event, as the community has observed a recurring pattern of free skins in the game, with each new addition seemingly inheriting the title of the latest sweaty skin during that period of Fortnite. The fact that the Winterfest Bushranger is one of the free offerings of Winterfest 2023 has likely contributed to its widespread use since players can easily acquire and showcase the skin in a match.

Players from Chapter 3 Season 1 remember how Frozen Peely, the free Winterfest skin from 2021, also became a highly used skin when it was first introduced in the game, adding to the established pattern of "sweaty" skins.

Community reacts to the Winterfest Bushranger's sweaty turn

Following this recent in-game phenomenon, players have taken to Reddit to share their own observations and experiences with the Winterfest Bushranger skin. While some recounted their own encounters with competitive players using this skin, others emphasized that this phenomenon is not unique to Winterfest Bushranger.

The community collectively acknowledged a predictable cycle where each new free Winterfest skin becomes competitive players' go-to choice, creating an ongoing trend that is met with a mix of exasperation and amusement. Some notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As Winterfest Bushranger unwittingly transforms into a symbol for sweaty players, the Fortnite community has found itself in the midst of a familiar yet amusing cycle, leaving players to navigate the ever-evolving fashion landscape of the game.

