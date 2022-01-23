With Tilted Towers, the infamous Fridge Meta is also back in Fortnite

Tilted Towers has returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3, implying that veterans can recreate their memories from Chapter 1. Back in the day, the POI was so sweaty that entire lobbies used to land there and battle it out in the first few minutes.

In contrast, prominent creator HJDoogan is credited with popularizing a passive strategy in Tilted Towers. He calls it the 'Fridge Meta', and his fans actively replicated the playstyle.

Here's everything to know about the Fridge Meta in Fortnite.

What is the Fridge Meta in Fortnite Chapter 3?

As the name suggests, the 'Fridge Meta' in Fortnite is when loopers hide behind a fridge and wait for their opponents. However, this strategy is only relevant in Tilted Towers.

Of all the POIs in history, only Tilted Towers is popular enough to attract almost 30 players every game. This explains why HJDoogan could accumulate countless eliminations by simply hiding behind a fridge.

Players would keep waiting in any other POI except Tilted Towers, and not even a bot would show up. However, there's a high possibility that loopers will keep coming near the fridge at Tilted.

The goal is to stand behind the fridge with arms and ammunition ready. In his latest video, every opponent that HJDoogan faced ignored him and went ahead to loot carelessly. This was precisely when the YouTuber surprised them.

How to pull off the Fridge Meta in Fortnite Chapter 3

The aforementioned Fridge Meta is essentially a camping strategy. However, it is hilarious because players need to hide behind something as ridiculous as a fridge.

Tom @cardinalsquared @HJDoogan Just had my first angry messages on PS4 after doing the fridge meta. I am apparently a "camping bot", which to be fair probably isn't wrong. My proudest Fortnite moment! @HJDoogan Just had my first angry messages on PS4 after doing the fridge meta. I am apparently a "camping bot", which to be fair probably isn't wrong. My proudest Fortnite moment!

The building with the fridge is located near the brand-new soccer field. It is recommended that players quickly gather some loot and start camping. If everything goes as planned, they'll be able to get many easy eliminations in just a few minutes.

Enter this building's kitchen on the ground floor and hide behind the fridge (Image via YouTube/HJDoogan)

All in all, it is self-evident that veterans and OG content creators in the community love the return of Tilted Towers. They can revisit their favourite location with a new set of weapons and strategies.

It is worth noting that the Ice King was discovered in the game files recently, and there's a chance that Epic Games will remove/destroy Tilted Towers with another live event. Hence, players who like the POI should waste no opportunity of landing there.

