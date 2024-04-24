"You got Looney Tunes’d": Fortnite player gets eliminated by Safe, community left in splits

Fortnite's freedom of play and dynamic landscape can undoubtedly make for some satisfying competitive moments, with players using their knowledge of the game's mechanics to their advantage on the battlefield. However, with so many different elements at play during a match, this dynamic nature of the game can lead to some truly side-splitting moments that leave the Fortnite community in stitches.

Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/INFINITY--Oficial, where the player can be seen in a solo match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, wearing the Infinity skin and making their way around Fencing Fields to find some healing items. However, as they destroyed a roof above them to collect the loot, they were met with a safe falling onto their head, leading to their untimely demise.

The Reddit clip attracted a flurry of humorous reactions from the community, with Reddit user u/alanthewizard to state:

"You got Looney Tunes'd"

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit)

Other members of the community also chimed in with their own takes and jokes on the situation, with Reddit user u/RonMexico432 jokingly claiming that Safes need to be vaulted and that they are worse than the sniper rifle problem currently plaguing Chapter 5 Season 2. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/KhangC2 proposed the idea for a unique kill feed text for a player eliminated by a Safe.

Reddit user u/Godshooter expressed how this was the first time they ever witnessed a death like this, and how they wished they could access Epic Games' data to see how many players had died to Safes like this.

Expressing their intentions of using the new Avatar The Last Airbender Mythics in conjunction with the Safes, Reddit user u/Fun_Gene7847 commented:

"Ok now instead of tossing cars with the earth mythic I’m going to start tossing safes around… wish me luck!"

Why was the Fortnite player eliminated immediately by the Safe?

While the Chapter 5 Season 2 moment featured in the Reddit clip was certainly humorous, it does make one wonder about how powerful Safes are in the game. For those who don't know, Safes can be found in various locations throughout the Fortnite map, and cracking these Safes open provides players with a ton of Gold to use.

However, the interesting part about Safes is that they follow similar physics to a Supply Drop, meaning if the floor beneath them is destroyed, they will fall towards the surface below instead of being destroyed and expelling their loot like a Chest would.

This means that while safes can be claimed and opened by destroying them with a pickaxe, they will act like solid objects otherwise, which can lead to incidents similar to the one featured in the Reddit clip.

