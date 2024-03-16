"If you don't have a sniper, you might as well quit": Fortnite community divided on the Chapter 5 Season 2 Solo meta

Fortnite has made a name for itself with its constant updates and ever-evolving gameplay mechanics, consistently providing players with new elements to utilize in their gameplay. With the launch of Chapter 5, Fortnite received a massive overhaul to its loot pool as Epic Games introduced a whole new class of weapons to align with the Weapon Mod system.

While the Weapon Mods were certainly a highly anticipated and welcomed mechanic, they also spawned some of the more contentious aspects of Chapter 5. This includes the Reaper Sniper Rifle and Frenzy Auto Shotgun, which were incredibly powerful weapons improved by the Weapon Mods.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is here, players are debating about the Solo meta and the overall state of the game. The discussions came to a head in a recent Reddit post by u/GalacticElectron, where the player highlighted all the issues that they face during gameplay, remarking:

"If you don't have a sniper, you might as well quit"

"The sniper is used in every range except shotgun fights" - Fortnite community debates the current state of solo games

In the Reddit post, u/GalacticElectron talks about the prevalence of sniper rifles in Chapter 5, highlighting how most top 10 situations end up with players setting up camp in bunkers and using their snipers to pick people off from a distance. They also pointed out how not having a sniper rifle can be extremely detrimental, especially during the late-game stage.

In response, Fortnite players took to the comments to give their own takes on the situation. Players like Reddit user u/Firetail_Taevarth echoed u/GalacticElectron's sentiment, citing how the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic and Wings of Icarus force players to be stationary and suspended in the air during the attack, opening them up to easy damage from players using the sniper rifle.

Adding to the problem, Reddit user u/SomeGuyPhil brought up the fact that the Reaper Sniper Rifle, owing to its versatility as a weapon, is used in all range battles except shotgun battles, taking away the variety when it comes to firefights.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Beautiful_Life_287 suggested ways to counter the current sniper meta in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, simply involving Shockwave Grenades to close the gap between the player and a sniper-wielding enemy. Others also had similar suggestions, with most dealing with constantly being on the move or securing a vehicle during endgame for an added layer of protection.

As Chapter 5 Season 2 continues to unfold, it's clear that players are still skeptical about the current in-game meta, and only time will tell if the sniper rifles take a backseat

