"You said you wanted lightsabers in the item shop, right?": Fortnite community reacts to Rocket Racing Red Lightsaber Boost

With the new Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, players have been enjoying offerings from a galaxy far away in not just Battle Royale but other game modes too, including Rocket Racing. One of these offerings is the brand-new Red Lightsaber Boost, allowing players to gain a trail of Lightsaber energy whenever they use the boost in the Rocket Racing game mode.

However, while the Red Lightsaber Boost is an interesting addition, players have brought up how this is Epic Games' answer to players constantly demanding Lightsaber Pickaxes to come to the Fortnite Item Shop.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/SafalinEnthusiast, where they highlighted the Red Lightsaber Boost in the Item Shop and jokingly stated:

"You said you wanted lightsabers in the item shop, right? Well, here you go!"

Other members of the Fortnite community chimed in to give their own opinions on the Red Lightsaber Boost, with Reddit user u/suspiriabygoblin highlighting Disney's inconsistent ideas and attitude when it comes to Fortnite Lightsaber Pickaxes. Reddit user u/cometflight expressed their thoughts on the Red Lightsaber Boost and how it looks like a glitch.

Comments from the Fortnite community (Reddit/SafalinEnthusiast)

Reddit user u/eggyweggr56 echoed u/cometflight's sentiments about the Red Lightsaber Boost looking like a glitch. Expressing their strong distaste for the Red Lightsaber Boost and how it might be the worst-looking boost in the game, alongside the previously released Sandstorm Boost, Reddit user u/Ampharosite181 commented:

"Probably the worst looking boost effect so far. Either this or the sandstorm one."

How to get the Red Lightsaber Boost in Fortnite?

The Red Lightsaber Boost was introduced to the game as part of the latest Star Wars collaboration and it allows players to feel like they have Lightsabers attached to their vehicle boosters in Rocket Racing.

The boost is also accompanied by the Darth Maul Wheel, yet another Star Wars-themed cosmetic that players can purchase and use to customize their vehicle for Rocket Racing, showcasing their love for the Star Wars franchise on the racetracks.

The Red Lightsaber Boost is available in the Item Shop today (May 9, 2024) and it can be purchased in exchange for 400 V-Bucks, while the Darth Maul Wheel can be purchased for 700 V-Bucks. However, it is important to keep in mind that, if you want to get your hands on these cosmetics, you should hurry up as they are likely to be rotated out of the Item Shop once the Star Wars collaboration for Rocket Racing ends on May 20, 2024, at 9 AM ET.

